Vikings cut two receivers, sign former 49ers running back
Minnesota's receiving core is back to full strength as the Vikings prepare for back-to-back overseas games. Meanwhile, the Vikings announced several roster moves on Tuesday, most notably that receiver Jordan Addison has completed his three-game suspension and is back on the 53-man roster and eligible to play on Sunday against the Steelers.
The Vikings also announced they have terminated the contract of receiver Tim Jones. The 27-year-old receiver had primarily appeared on special teams over the first three weeks of the season, playing 25 special teams snaps and just six offensive snaps.
Minnesota also cut receiver Lucky Jackson and running back Xazavian Valladay from the practice squad, while defensive lineman Alexander Williams was waived from the team's injured reserve list.
The team also announced the signing of running back Corey Kiner to the practice squad. Kiner, 23, was an undrafted free agent who signed with San Francisco. He never appeared in a regular season game for the 49ers after landing on the team's injured reserve list following training camp.
It's possible that Jones or Jackson is re-signed to the practice squad.