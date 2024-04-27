Vikings' Dallas Turner is the Early Favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year
New Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner, the No. 17 overall pick in the draft, is the early favorite to win defensive rookie of the year honors in 2024. DraftKings Sportsbook has Turner listed at +400 odds to win the award. He's followed by Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu at +700, Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at +1000, and Rams edge rusher Jared Verse at +1100.
After a record-breaking run of 14 consecutive offensive players to begin the first round, Turner was the third defensive player taken on Thursday night. It went Latu to the Colts, Texas DT Byron Murphy II to the Seahawks, and then Turner to the Vikings, who moved up six spots to snag a player they expected to get picked earlier.
It's easy to see the case for Turner winning DROY this year. He should be a featured part of the Vikings' pass rush alongside veterans Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. Even if Turner doesn't technically start right away, the 21-year-old is going to play a lot. The Vikings have a bunch of versatile pieces on their defense, which is what coordinator Brian Flores likes.
Turner has an elite athletic profile and is coming off a season where he led the SEC with 11 sacks. He's explosive, powerful, and plays with a nonstop motor. He'll primarily rush off the edge, but he can also rush from the interior and drop into coverage as needed. There should be plenty of opportunities for pressures and sacks for Turner in Flores' ultra-aggressive scheme.
Four of the past five DROY winners have been edge rushers: Will Anderson Jr., Micah Parsons, Chase Young, and Nick Bosa.
Last year, the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud to be their franchise quarterback and then traded up for Anderson, a star edge rusher from Alabama. This year, the Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy to be their franchise quarterback and then traded up for Turner, a star edge rusher from Alabama. Houston wound up with both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year in 2023. To be clear, Stroud and Turner were the No. 2 and 3 picks in last year's draft, whereas McCarthy and Turner were No. 10 and 17. But the Vikings are hoping their two prized draft picks can follow a similar path and have immediate success.
At DraftKings, McCarthy has the fourth-best odds to win OROY. Caleb Williams is the favorite at +200, followed by Marvin Harrison Jr. at +600, Jayden Daniels at +650, McCarthy at +800, and Malik Nabers at +900. Despite being the third overall pick, Drake Maye is tied for the sixth-best odds at +1600 due to landing on a Patriots team with plenty of holes. McCarthy was the fifth quarterback taken in this draft, but he ended up in the most advantageous environment for any rookie QB. If he beats out Sam Darnold for the starting job, he'll be throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson this year.
