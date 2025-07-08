Vikings' Dallas Turner scammed out of $240K in bank fraud scheme
Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Dallas Turner lost $240,000 after falling victim to a bank fraud scheme.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed July 7 in Dakota County District Court, the 22-year-old Vikings linebacker's attorney contacted police on April 15 claiming that Turner was the victim of a scam that resulted in him transferring $240,000 to fraudster accounts.
The affidavit states that Turner was contacted over the phone by an individual impersonating a JPMorgan Chase banker on Feb. 19, with the scammer claiming there was someone attempting to impersonate Turner at a Chase Bank branch in Arizona. The fraudster allegedly told Turner that the person in Arizona presented two forms of identification in order to execute a wire transfer.
"The caller instructed the victim to immediately transfer his funds to two separate business accounts to 'protect' them from the fraudulent activity," the affidavit says.
Approximately 45 minutes after receiving the fraudulent phone call, Turner visited a Chase Bank in Eagan to transfer $120,000 to Island Vibes Food Truck LLC. Turner then visited a Chase Bank in West St. Paul and transferred $120,000 to CNL of FL LLC, according to the court documents.
Eagan police are now investigating, and according to the Minnesota Star Tribune the investigation has yielded leads on possible suspects and formal charges could be filed.
The affidavit notes that Turner has recovered just over $2,450 of the $240,000.
Turner was selected with the 17th overall pick by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is expected to play a big role on Minnesota's defense in 2025-26.