Vikings' Dalton Risner says he's '100 percent' healthy and ready to roll
The Vikings opened veteran guard Dalton Risner's 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve on Monday, allowing him to practice with his teammates for the first time since training camp. Risner, who could potentially replace Ed Ingram as Minnesota's starting RG at some point, says he's ready to go right now.
"Yeah, 100 percent (healthy)," he said on Monday. "It was in camp, had a little bit of back injury, something that took me longer than I wanted to to get right. But great training room, great training staff ... I feel 100 percent and ready to roll, help this team however I can."
Risner was asked how long it'll take him to get in football shape — a reasonable question for a guy who went on IR on August 27, seven weeks ago.
"I'm in football shape, man," he said. "I'm ready to roll. I've been ready, I've been healthy for — this isn't the first day I've been healthy. Whenever my name's called, I'll be ready to roll."
That answer makes it sound like if it was up to Risner, he'd be activated from IR to the 53-man roster this week. The actual process might be a bit slower, as the Vikings ramp up his activity in practice and evaluate the health of his back.
Ingram will almost certainly remain the starter at right guard this week against the Lions, but the Vikings can't be afraid to give Risner a shot if Ingram continues to struggle in pass protection. The third-year pro out of LSU ranks 64th in PFF pass blocking grade out of 65 guards who have played at least 200 snaps this season. Risner is a worse run blocker than Ingram, but the sixth-year veteran brings a higher floor in pass protection.
Although Risner has only played left guard in his previous five NFL seasons with the Broncos and Vikings, he worked at RG in camp this year and feels comfortable at that spot.
"I'm comfortable at right and left, whatever guard position it is, truly whatever position they want me to play, I'm ready to go," he said. "I just want to play football, you know what I mean? Grateful to be a Viking, grateful to put the pads back on, go out there and move around today. It's something you take for granted when you get to do it for a long time, and you get it taken away from you for a little bit and that makes you miss it."
The Vikings would undoubtedly love to see Ingram bounce back and earn the role, but they'll have a decision to make if that doesn't happen. Risner, who has watched from the sideline during this 5-0 start, will be ready to go if he gets the opportunity to start.
"My motivation level is through the roof," he said. "I have a lot I want to prove, a lot I want to say, but for now, I'm just going to keep it at 'practice was great today, I'm really grateful to be back, and it's a privilege to be a Viking.'"