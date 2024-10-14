Vikings designate guard Dalton Risner to return to practice
The Vikings have designated veteran guard Dalton Risner to return to practice, the team announced on Monday.
Risner remains on injured reserve with a back injury, but this move opens up his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. So while he may not be available for this week's game against the Lions or even the two games after that, his return is getting closer.
It remains unclear what Risner's role might look like once he's deemed ready to be activated. Will the team slide him into the starting lineup in place of Ed Ingram at right guard? Among the 65 guards who have played at least 200 snaps this season, Ingram ranks 64th in pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He's been charged with 17 pressures and three sacks allowed in five games.
Whether or not Ingram retains his starting role once Risner is healthy could be determined by how he plays over the next couple games. The Vikings like Ingram's ability as a run blocker and would ideally prefer to keep their current offensive line intact, but if he continues to struggle in pass protection, it wouldn't be surprising to see Risner enter the starting lineup — potentially in Week 9 against the Colts. The Vikings play Detroit this Sunday and then have the Rams four days later on Thursday Night Football.
Risner, who turned 29 this summer, signed with the Vikings last September. He started the final 11 games of the season at left guard after Ezra Cleveland was traded to Jacksonville. The sixth-year vet who spent his first four seasons with the Broncos has only ever played left guard in the NFL, but he worked at RG during training camp this year. Blake Brandel has played well for Minnesota at LG and won't be moved.