Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More

Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart of SI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup.

Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?

If we're judging solely by the preseason, Skylar Thompson is going to be a star because he put up a passer rating of 138.4 this summer. But preseason is not the regular season. That said, I think Thompson has very intriguing potential because he's got moxie, he's got a live arm and he's shown himself to be pretty accurate. It also helps that he's not a typical rookie in that he's already 25 years old (he's older than Tua). As for his start against the Jets, I wrote this week that he was much better than his final stats of 19 for 33 and a passer rating under 60, in part because he was hurt by four dropped passes and the pass protection was shaky once Terron Armstead left the game after aggravating his toe injury. So, all in all, I'd say he did fine, particularly when you consider it's not like he had taken starter reps during the week.

How much have injuries — both to Tua and others — derailed the season for the Dolphins? Will they get anyone back this week?

"Derailed" is way too strong a word considering the Dolphins are still 3-2, but the injuries are going to become an issue if they keep happening and key players keep going out. The absence of CB Byron Jones has really hurt the defense. As for the game this week, there's a possibility that Xavien Howard will be back after missing the game against the New York Jets, Terron Armstead probably will be a game-time decision and Tyreek Hill likely will end up playing.

What have your overall impressions been of McDaniel so far?

He's pretty much what you've seen from the snippets of press conferences that make their way on social media. He's clearly very smart and he's got a cool sense of humor, and he absolutely has won over the locker room with his approach, which is a 180 from his predecessor, Brian Flores. I also think very highly of McDaniel's offensive scheme and play designs, which I think played a huge role in the offensive success of the first three games along with the obvious advantage of having crazy speed on the outside with Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

What do the Dolphins do well defensively, and where have they been vulnerable?

Hmm, well, the Dolphins haven't been great on defense this season, and that's being kind. What they have done well is rise in key situations, most notably in the Buffalo game when the Bills gained almost 500 yards but scored only 19 points. They've also been good in short-yardage run defense. Where they've been hurt is in the passing game because of a combination of not having Jones and the lack of a pass rush.

Give me one unheralded player on each side of the ball that Vikings fans should be aware of heading into this game.

Running back Raheem Mostert is starting to look like the guy who had a breakout year in San Francisco a few years back. On defense, lineman Zach Sieler is a very good under-the-radar player, and safety Jevon Holland is a rising star.

