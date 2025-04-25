Vikings draft grades: What do analysts think of the Donovan Jackson pick?
Despite plenty of buzz that they were considering trading down, the Vikings stayed put on Thursday night and selected Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson with the 24th overall pick.
Jackson played guard at a high level for the Buckeyes in the 2022 and '23 seasons, then began last year at that position before moving out to left tackle after teammate Josh Simmons — who was also selected in Thursday's first round — got injured. Jackson, who wound up thriving at LT during Ohio State's run to the national title, will move back inside to left guard in the Vikings' offense.
The consensus media draft boards, which had Jackson going somewhere in the 30s, consider this a slight reach for the Vikings. It's certainly a pick for need, as it addresses probably their biggest remaining 2025 question mark (Jackson projects as a significant upgrade over Blake Brandel at left guard and should be a heavy favorite to earn that job in Week 1).
But the Vikings are also thrilled with the player and the person they're getting. In passing up on offers to move down — which they undoubtedly received, considering the teams picking at both 25 and 26 moved down — they're making a big bet on Jackson's short and long-term upside.
Let's dive into the draft grades to see how various national analysts felt about the pick. But first, here's my grade and reaction:
My grade: B
I can get behind this pick. The Vikings now have an offensive line of Christian Darrisaw (once he's healthy), Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and Brian O'Neill, from left to right. On paper, that's a top-five unit in the NFL. They went all-in this offseason on addressing arguably their most glaring weakness that was exposed in the first-round loss to the Rams, and they're doing everything they can to put J.J. McCarthy in a position to succeed. When you turn on the tape, there's a lot to like about Jackson: length, power, tenacity, awareness, agility.
With all of that said, there are also legitimate reasons to critique the pick. Guard isn't usually considered a premium position, and Jackson was viewed by most analysts as a fringe first-rounder. With only four picks, the Vikings could've traded down — perhaps with the Giants, who gave the Texans a third-rounder this year and a third-rounder next year to go up from 34 to 25. Even if Jackson came off the board before 34 in that scenario, the Vikings would've gotten a quality player and picked up more capital in the process.
But they got their guy to put in front of McCarthy for years to come, they hope. And in a league where offensive line play is so important, I can't be mad about this pick. I give it a solid B.
Matt Verderame, SI.com: B
Jackson is a mountain of a man at 6' 4" and 315 pounds, and started 40 games for the Buckeyes including nine at left tackle after Josh Simmons tore his patellar tendon last autumn. Going forward, Jackson is expected to kick back inside where he spent the bulk of his college career. He’s a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten selection and last year was named a second-team All-American.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B
Jackson is a good player who can play guard and tackle, but will be a guard for the Vikings. Minnesota needed to upgrade the interior of the offensive line and they will do it with Jackson. Teams loved his demeanor. I like the pick.
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: B-
This is one of the stunners for me, given how the Vikings invested so much in free agency on interior offensive linemen. That said, I really like Jackson, one of my favorite blockers in this class because of his size, strength, durability and versatility. Protecting J.J. McCarthy is the top priority and the Vikings clearly are focused on that.
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: A+
I really like this pick for the Vikings, who bolster their offensive line with a tough and versatile bruiser in Jackson. An excellent hand fighter who plays with balance and football IQ, he completes the team’s makeover at offensive line this offseason. Dropping him in at left guard alongside Christian Darrisaw, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and Brian O’Neill gives Minnesota the chance to field one of the best offensive lines in the league. That will be a massive boon for J.J. McCarthy.
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports: A-
Minnesota’s offensive line overhaul is now complete with another sizable guard investment with Donovan Jackson. Jackson is a good, versatile offensive lineman who played left tackle well for Ohio State after Josh Simmons went down with an injury. J.J. McCarthy should be one happy camper after how this offseason has gone. Player comparison: Kelechi Osemele
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: B
With Minnesota entering the draft with a league-low four picks, this spot seemed ripe for a trade. Nevertheless, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah sticks with his first choice and continues to bolster his interior front after adding Will Fries and Ryan Kelly in free agency. Jackson might have been a somewhat surprising candidate to complete the effort, but the 6-4, 320-pounder showed off impressive pass protection skills when he kicked out to left tackle due to Josh Simmons' injury to power the Buckeyes' national title run.