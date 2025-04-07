Vikings facilities blew away Jonathan Allen: 'I feel like I've been cheated'
It wasn't an easy decision for Jonathan Allen to leave the Washington Commanders after eight seasons with the franchise. Mostly because, at long last, they had a great culture within the organization that's difficult to replicate.
A positive team culture was a prerequisite for Allen no matter where he ended up signing. He didn't want to go to a team where guys were just collecting paychecks. What stood out about the Minnesota Vikings was the well-established culture under coach Kevin O'Connell, and how the organization from the top down clearly made a strong culture a priority.
"I can't state enough how great the culture has been, from how they treat their families to how they treat the players," Allen said Thursday on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, a former defensive end who spent 11 seasons in the NFL.
It doesn't hurt either that the Vikings' facilities at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., are among the best in the league, and the fact that the environment at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is memorable for visiting opponents.
"I feel like I've been cheated my last eight years," Allen said of his first impression of Minnesota's facilities.
Among things Allen is looking forward to in his first season with the Vikings is playing alongside another defensive tackle the team signed in free agency, Javon Hargrave, a player Allen's developed great respect for throughout his NFL career. He's pretty excited to play alongside edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, too. It'll be quite the front.
Allen is certainly an impact addition to the Vikings roster. During his eight seasons in Washington, Allen racked up 401 total tackles, 42 sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
There's no doubt he'll be making some impact plays in purple when the season starts this fall, too.