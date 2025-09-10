Vikings fan 'Uncle Rod' goes viral for wild Super Bowl rant during Bears comeback
Uncle Rod, the self-proclaimed No. 1 Vikings fan, has gone viral from a series of TikTok videos showing him in action as he watched Minnesota rally for a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
"I said we hungry! We hungry, nephew! We hungry! I said we hungry, nephew! I said we hungry, nephew! We hungry! We hungry, nephew!" Uncle Rod shouted after J.J. McCarthy threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones.
Uncle Rod, wearing a Josh Dobbs jersey with a bottle of tequila next to a bottle of water on the ottoman, stood just a few feet from the TV screen as he celebrated and commented on the game. He was entertaining to the point that Barstool Sports was asking him on TikTok to check his direct messages, perhaps because they want to watch a game with him in the future.
"I told you that this is a Super Bowl team. I told you!" Uncle Rod yelled. "This is a Super Bowl goddamn team. Just going to let you know we ready for the Super Bowl. We ready for the goddamn Super Bowl. Right now! Let's go!"
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Vikings On SI newsletter
More comments from Uncle Rod during the viral clip, which has more than 1.4 million views:
- "I told you about that D, nephew!"
- "Super Bowl team! They better tell everybody!"
- "Coach, wake them up! Tell everybody. We going to the Super Bowl!"
- "Let me show you what happens when they try to run this ball. You see what happens when they try to run this ball? They gotta put it in the air."
- "That's what we do. We making them cry, nephew."
- "Hey, nephew! Do you hear what I'm trying to say to you, nephew? Do you hear what I'm trying to say to you, nephew?! We're going to the Super Bowl, nephew. I'm telling you that right now, nephew. I'm not playing!"
- "Just like we sick of all this construction, all this road construction they doing around here. Got us going all which which way just to get five minutes. It used to be five minutes to the job and it takes you a damn near an hour to get there with all this construction and s***. We sick of it, man!"
- "The Super Bowl!"
- "That was good. That was good, nephew. Hey, man, we playing, man. We playing like warriors, man."
- "That was good. That was good, nephew. Hey, man, we playing, man. We playing like warriors, man."
Uncle Rod's TikTok featured a few other videos, including one when he's on the phone telling someone that calling him during a Vikings game is a bad idea.
"I'm watching the game right now," Uncle Rod says. "This is not the right time to talk to me, or ask me, or see me, or try to make love, or any of that right now. Listen, catch me when the Vikings game is over. Later. Later."
Before the Monday night game kicked off, the person behind the camera got video of Uncle Rod entering the house from the street — and it was another great moment.
"You know how they drop that ball in New York? There has to be a ball, man, up here in Minnesota, man. Today, man. Yeah, man. Lights, camera, action, baby. Believe that, man," Uncle Rod exclaims.
"Hey, man. Listen. I'm going to say this here. Man, this is our year. See, let me tell you something. Let everybody know. Everybody listen. You need to let your neighbors know. If your kids are asleep, wake them up and let 'em know this our year!"