Top Insider Claims Vikings' Starting QB Job Is Still 'Fairly Wide Open'

The widespread belief in the days since Minnesota signed former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray to a one-year deal has been that the former Cardinals quarterback is coming in to take over as the starter for the Vikings. Not so fast, says Adam Schefter.

"In Minnesota, I do think that's fairly wide open," Schefter said on Tuesday when discussing whether Murray will start in Minnesota. "I know there's this feeling across the league that it's going to be Kyler's job. Like, after he signed, everybody was like, 'Kyler doesn't go there unless he's starting.' And everybody thinks he's starting. All I'm saying is, I'm not ready to write off J.J. McCarthy yet. Let's see how he shows up. Let's see how he plays."

Schefter, a Michigan alum like McCarthy, is the latest national reporter to go with the line that the Vikings aren't done with McCarthy yet. They drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick only two years ago. He's only started 10 games in his career. He just turned 23 years old in January. On paper, his future is still very bright.

Meanwhile, in reality, McCarthy didn't show enough during his lone season as the starting quarterback to give much confidence that he can lead a team that is ready to compete now. Perhaps if the Vikings' timeline were different, and they were looking at competing in a year or two, then McCarthy could be seen as a realistic starter in 2026. That's not the case, though. Minnesota has a roster that is set up to compete now, and an ownership group that wants to win.

In landing Murray, the Vikings got a 28-year-old QB who has seven years of starting experience in the NFL, and is already through his growing pains stage. Sure, the injuries he's suffered over the previous couple of seasons are a concern. However, if Murray stays on the field and plays like he's done in the past, Minnesota can return to double-digit wins and be a contender in the NFC.

It's why Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reportedly told Murray that he was the one guy in free agency that he could see as a longer-term answer, instead of just a one-year Band-Aid, according to SI's Albert Breer. That would appear to indicate that after a roller coaster season in 2025, O'Connell is less convinced that McCarthy can be the franchise quarterback.

"I know Kyler is gifted and talented," continued Schefter. "But to me, in Minnesota, that's a competition, and we'll see how that works out."

Murray may still have to "win" the job in Minnesota; however, the team didn't go out and sign a QB of his caliber to stick him on the bench. The Vikings brought Murray in to get them back to the playoffs.