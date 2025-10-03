Vikings final injury report: Latest on tattered O-line, Van Ginkel, more
Carson Wentz is likely going to be under significant pressure Sunday in London as he plays behind an offensive line that will be missing three of five starters and one of the top backups.
Minnesota released its final injury report Friday, confirming weeklong speculation that numerous starters would miss Sunday's game against the Browns with injuries. Here's who's out:
- LG Donovan Jackson (wrist)
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
- RT Brian O'Neill (knee)
- C Michael Jurgens (hamstring)
- QB J.J.McCarthy (ankle)
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)
Question for the game are linebacker Tyler Batty, fullback C.J. Ham, and tight end Ben Yurosek. Batty and Ham returned to practice this week and are currently in the 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve.
Linebacker Dallas Turner, who popped up on the injury report Thursday with an illness, is not on Friday's injury report. He will be good to go on Sunday, likely playing a big role with Van Ginkel missing a second straight game with a neck injury.
Also out but not on the injury report because they are on injured reserve are running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring). It's unclear if they'll be activated when the Vikings return from the Week 6 bye to face the Eagles in Minneapolis on Oct. 19.
Expected starting offensive line versus Cleveland
- LT: Christian Darrisaw (normal starter)
- LG: Joe Huber (third string)
- C: Blake Brandel (third-string center who normally plays guard)
- RG: Will Fries (normal starter)
- RT: Justin Skule (backup)
Huber is an undrafted rookie from the Wisconsin Badgers. He has 12 regular-season snaps on his record, but this will be his first professional start and first snaps at left guard. Brandel has never played center in his life, but he told reporters earlier this week that he's ready for the challenge.
"Never played in a game, no, but I’ve had a lot of practice reps, thankfully, whether that’s scout team or whatever," he said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "It’s just one of those things where I knew there at some point could be a possibility, and we’re here. So I’m excited."
The Vikings and Browns kick off from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday.