Jayden Daniels set to return this week? Plus Vikings injury report changes

The Vikings could be facing off against Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels this weekend, which might not be a bad thing if you're a fan hoping to see Minnesota end up with as high of a draft pick as possible this offseason.

When Daniels suffered a gruesome-looking elbow injury just over a month ago, the immediately assumption was that his season was over. But after missing Washington's last three contests, Daniels could potentially make his return to action on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. On Thursday, he was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time since getting hurt.

Daniels took the NFL by storm last season as the No. 2 overall pick. He threw for over 3,500 yards, ran for nearly 900 more, and totaled 31 touchdowns for a Commanders team that went 12-5 and then made a run to the NFC championship game. Not only did he win rookie of the year, he also finished seventh in MVP voting.

Daniels' sophomore season has been marred by two separate injuries, and his numbers have also taken a slight dip in the six games where he's been on the field. Still, he remains very dangerous as a dual-threat quarterback. And if the Commanders decide he's ready to play this weekend, he'll pose much more of a challenge to Brian Flores' defense than backup Marcus Mariota would.

Full participation in a Thursday practice does not guarantee anything, but it seems like there's a chance we'll get to see Daniels play in this week's game between the 3-9 Commanders and the 4-8 Vikings, who have lost a combined 11 games in a row. That's either good or bad news, depending on what your preferred Vikings outcome is on Sunday.

Also of note: linebacker Frankie Luvu was upgraded to full participation for Washington on Thursday, but fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner picked up a second straight DNP.

Vikings injury report changes

The Vikings' lengthy injury report saw several changes from Wednesday to Thursday.

The following players were upgraded from limited (for non-rest reasons) to full: C Ryan Kelly (hip), DL Jalen Redmond (hip), OL Blake Brandel (concussion), and RB Ty Chandler (knee). That's good news for their availability, although Chandler would still need to be activated from IR on Saturday.

LG Donovan Jackson (ankle) went from DNP to limited participation, which gives him a shot to play this weekend. LT Christian Darrisaw didn't practice on Thursday, but that's just been his routine all season, so there's no concern there.

Limited for the second straight day were RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), S Josh Metellus (shoulder), and S Theo Jackson (neck). J.J. McCarthy has officially cleared concussion protocol and will start at QB for the Vikings.

Expect a decent chunk of players to receive questionable designations in Friday's final injury report.

