Vikings Friday Injury Report: Xavier Rhodes, Bisi Johnson Questionable

The Vikings will be without one member of the secondary and one rookie playmaker on Sunday against the Chargers, and the status for another player in each of those categories is up in the air.

The final injury report of the week lists just four names. Running back Alexander Mattison and safety Jayron Kearse are OUT, while wide receiver Bisi Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes are officially questionable.

There's an obvious name missing. Adam Thielen is finally off the injury report and will play on Sunday.

But the Vikings won't be at full health in Los Angeles. For the first time all season, Dalvin Cook's backup will be someone other than Mattison. The third-round rookie has been a revelation this season, racking up 544 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 110 touches.

Mike Boone will replace Mattison in spelling Cook periodically, and Ameer Abdullah could also see some snaps on passing downs.

Kearse's absence is a blow to the secondary's depth, but the Vikings still have three healthy safeties in Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, and Andrew Sendejo. More importantly, Kearse's excellent play in special teams will be missed.

Rhodes, whose struggles this season have been well-documented, is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up against the Lions. Mike Zimmer said he expects Rhodes to play, but he would likely once again be part of a rotation with Mike Hughes and Trae Waynes if he is able to go.

Johnson is also questionable. The seventh-round rookie filled in for Thielen admirably, with three touchdown receptions in the last seven weeks. If he's unable to go, Laquon Treadwell would be the Vikings' third receiver.

