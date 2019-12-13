Viking Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Friday Injury Report: Xavier Rhodes, Bisi Johnson Questionable

Will Ragatz

The Vikings will be without one member of the secondary and one rookie playmaker on Sunday against the Chargers, and the status for another player in each of those categories is up in the air.

The final injury report of the week lists just four names. Running back Alexander Mattison and safety Jayron Kearse are OUT, while wide receiver Bisi Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes are officially questionable.

There's an obvious name missing. Adam Thielen is finally off the injury report and will play on Sunday.

But the Vikings won't be at full health in Los Angeles. For the first time all season, Dalvin Cook's backup will be someone other than Mattison. The third-round rookie has been a revelation this season, racking up 544 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 110 touches.

Mike Boone will replace Mattison in spelling Cook periodically, and Ameer Abdullah could also see some snaps on passing downs.

Kearse's absence is a blow to the secondary's depth, but the Vikings still have three healthy safeties in Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, and Andrew Sendejo. More importantly, Kearse's excellent play in special teams will be missed.

Rhodes, whose struggles this season have been well-documented, is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up against the Lions. Mike Zimmer said he expects Rhodes to play, but he would likely once again be part of a rotation with Mike Hughes and Trae Waynes if he is able to go.

Johnson is also questionable. The seventh-round rookie filled in for Thielen admirably, with three touchdown receptions in the last seven weeks. If he's unable to go, Laquon Treadwell would be the Vikings' third receiver.

Video: Vikings players on Stefon Diggs' emergence as a lethal deep threat

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adam Thielen Officially Set to Play Against Chargers

Will Ragatz

The Vikings get an offensive star back just in time for a playoff push.

Stefon Diggs Has Become One of the NFL's Most Lethal Deep Threats in 2019

Will Ragatz

The deep ball has become a major part of Diggs's game this season.

Five Things to Know About the Los Angeles Chargers

Will Ragatz

The Vikings would be wise to not overlook their opponent this week.

Adam Thielen Returns to Vikings Practice

Will Ragatz

Thielen's return is a positive sign for his potential availability in Los Angeles.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Vikings Heading Into Massive Final Stretch

Will Ragatz

Where do the Vikings stand in the latest NFL power rankings?

Gameday Live Blog: Vikings vs. Lions, Week 14

Will Ragatz

Follow along as the Vikings look to stay undefeated at home.

Vikings vs. Lions Snap Count Analysis

Will Ragatz

Who saw the field more or less than usual on Sunday?

NFC Playoff Picture Week 15: Vikings Playoff Odds, Seeding Scenarios, Tiebreakers

Will Ragatz

Everything you need to know about the Vikings' playoff possibilities with just three weeks to go.

Led By Danielle Hunter, Vikings Defense Gets Back to Dominating

Will Ragatz

This was a confidence-boosting performance by the Vikings defense against an outmatched opponent.

Vikings Take Care of Business at Home in 20-7 Victory Over Lions

Will Ragatz

The Vikings weren't spectacular, but they did more than enough to stay undefeated at home.