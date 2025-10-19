Vikings’ inactive list gives Carson Wentz his healthiest O-line yet
Sunday's noon kickoff between the Vikings (3-2) and Eagles (4-2) will feature a couple of great storylines, including Carson Wentz starting against the team that drafted him second overall a decade ago.
Wentz, who is 2-1 since replacing an injured J.J. McCarthy, will have a more complete supporting cast around him Sunday than he's had in any of his previous three starts.
In fact, all but one of Minnesota's original starting offensive linemen are good to go, with the Vikings revealing 90 minutes before kickoff that right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee), who was listed as questionable, will start. O'Neill is three weeks removed from suffering a minor MCL sprain in Dublin.
That leaves Ryan Kelly (on injured reserve after multiple concussions) as the only original lineman not in the starting lineup. Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), and Will Fries (RG) will also start.
Jackson missed the previous two games with a wrist injury. With Kelly out, Blake Brandel will get his second consecutive start at center, while Michael Jurgens is active as the backup after missing the Week 5 game in London with a hamstring injury.
The Vikings finished their last game, a win over the Browns in London, with only one starting offensive lineman (Fries) on the field. They'll begin this one with four of the five out there.
Vikings inactive report:
- Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB
- J.J. McCarthy, QB (emergency No. 3 QB)
- Kobe King, LB
- Chaz Chambliss, OLB
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT
The only original starter outside of Kelly who isn't available on Minnesota's offense is running back Aaron Jones, who hasn't played since Week 2 because of a hamstring injury. That leaves Minnesota with Jordan Mason as RB1, with Zavier Scott and Cam Akers also available.
Van Ginkel (neck) was ruled out on Friday. Not having Ingram-Dawkins is a slight blow to the Vikings' defensive line rotation. Fellow rookie Elijah Williams could see some action in his place.
Eagles inactive report:
- Sam Howell, QB (emergency QB)
- A.J. Dillon, RB
- Drew Kendall, OL
- Grant Calcaterra, TE
- Mac McWilliams, DB
The Eagles will have left guard Landon Dickerson in the lineup. He left last week's game with an ankle injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was questionable with a heel injury, but he is active for the game.
Star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is also good to go, though he's less than 10 days removed from a hamstring injury and his health will be worth monitoring throughout the game.