Vikings-Jets Predictions: Who Wins in Week 13?

The Vikings can complete a sweep of the AFC East by beating the Jets on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium (12 p.m. central, CBS). That would be quite the impressive accomplishment given how strong that division has been this season, even with the acknowledgment that they didn't face Tua Tagovailoa when they played the Dolphins in Week 6.

For the fourth consecutive week, the Vikings are facing a top-four defense in the league by DVOA. The Jets have been fantastic on that side of the ball in Robert Saleh's second season, led by young stars Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner.

Offensively, Mike White will be making his second start of the season at quarterback for New York after replacing Zach Wilson last week and shredding the Bears. White can be dangerous when given time in the pocket, but he also threw eight interceptions to just five touchdown passes in four games last season.

Who will win this clash between the 9-2 Vikings and the 7-4 Jets? Prediction time.

Will's pick: Vikings 24, Jets 20

2022 record: 8-3

Several things are working in the Vikings' favor here. They're at home, where the crowd noise might affect an inexperienced QB like White. They've had ten days to recover from their Thanksgiving game and prepare for this one. And the Jets' offense may not be able to take full advantage of the Vikings' defensive struggles, unless White has really taken a step forward this season. The Jets have an elite defense, but so did the Patriots and the Vikings were able to move the ball. Minnesota will be streaky on offense in this one but will do enough to win. Justin Jefferson vs. Sauce Gardner is going to be fun.

National predictions

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Jets 24, Vikings 20

t's frustrating to watch how soft the Vikings play defensively in an attempt to prevent big plays, even though they don't prevent big plays. As Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Mike White, the quarterback can make the easy throws look easy. There are a lot of easy throws against this Minnesota defense, and I don't expect the Vikes' offensive line to hold up against this Jets pass rush, especially if Christian Darrisaw is out.

Bleacher Report Staff: Vikings 27, Jets 23

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 24, Jets 20

To beat the Vikings, you’ve got to blow them out. The Jets won’t be able to do that, and the Vikings will once again find a way, somehow.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Jets 20, Vikings 17

I’m a Mike White believer. He’ll show that he’s been the Jets’ best quarterback all along and deliver a win in Minnesota.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 23, Jets 17

This game is intriguing because of the battle between the Vikings offense and the Jets defense, two really strong units. I think the Vikings will get the best of that. So what does Mike White do for the Jets offense? I don't think he will play as well as last week. Vikings win it.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 30, Jets 22

Robert Saleh has the Jets playing with a swagger they haven't shown since Rex Ryan was walking the sideline. Mike White added another layer of underdog grit and carefree looseness with his fourth career start and first this season in last week's rout of the Bears. And the Jets also are 4-1 on the road. The Vikings, however, are the better team with the better quarterback. Ed Donatell's inconsistent pass rush steps up enough against White for the Vikings to get another one-score win.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 24, Jets 17

The Vikings figured out the Patriots' defense well last week with a heavy dose of Justin Jefferson and their key passing principals. They simply have more firepower around Kirk Cousins than the Jets do around Mike White. Dalvin Cook also can be a bigger factor rushing and receiving. White cools off as Cousins stays hot playing off the run.

Seth Walder, ESPN: Vikings 24, Jets 19

Eric Moody, ESPN: Vikings 27, Jets 23

What to watch for: Both teams are in rare territory with their recent history. The Vikings could clinch the NFC North with a win and a Lions' loss or tie to the Jaguars, or a tie and a Lions loss. That would be just their third division title in the past 13 seasons. A Jets victory would be their eighth of the season and the most through 12 games since 2010. The game could hinge on whether Jets QB Mike White, an accurate short-range passer, can capitalize on the Vikings' soft zone coverage. The Vikings rank No. 32 in allowing 8.25 yards per attempt. — Kevin Seifert Bold prediction: White will throw for more than 275 yards against the Vikings' zone-based defense. The Vikings lead the league in Cover 2 usage, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That frustrates some quarterbacks, but White's strength is his patience and willingness to dink and dunk instead of trying to play "hero ball," as he calls it. White passed for 315 yards last week against a porous Bears defense; the Vikings rank 30th in total yards allowed. — Rich Cimini Stat to know: The Jets are 4-1 on the road this season, which is tied for second-best road record in the NFL (Eagles 5-0, Chiefs/Vikings 4-1). Their only loss was a 7-0 setback in Week 11 to the Patriots on a punt returned for a touchdown.

