Vikings-Jets Week 5 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
The next test for the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings is a game against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in London on Sunday. New York is just 2-2 after a rough loss against the Broncos last week, but facing Rodgers and a loaded defense means the Vikings will have to come ready to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Even in the wake of another win, Minnesota is motivated to bounce back and put together a strong 60-minute performance after nearly letting a 28-0 lead slip away in Green Bay last weekend.
For the first time since their opener, the Vikings are actually favored in this one, albeit by just 2.5 points. Will they get it done and move to 5-0 heading into their bye week? Our staff members have made their predictions.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 26, Jets 13
I don't want to count out a Jets team with stars like Rodgers, Quinnen Williams, and Sauce Gardner, but the Vikings are playing far better football so far this season than their counterparts on Sunday. This is the least-challenging matchup Minnesota has had since it romped against the other New York team in Week 1. A lot of that has to do with coaching; I expect Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores to run circles around Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett in this game. Rodgers is dangerous, but the Jets' offensive line is suspect and their defense won't have many answers for Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones. The Vikings get a strong day from kicker Will Reichard and win by two scores.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 31, Jets 10
The best matchup to watch on Sunday won't be Justin Jefferson against Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed; it'll be Jonathan Greenard against rookie right tackle Olu Fashanu, who is stepping into the starting spot for the injured Morgan Moses. Fashanu was the 11th overall pick and has a bright future, but he's getting thrown into the fire against this Minnesota defense. Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and whoever else Brian Flores wants to bring on pressures is going to make the rookie's life hectic. Fashanu allowed five pressures in his first start last week against Denver and it might be worse in London. It's going to be a long day for Aaron Rodgers as the Vikings defense gets back on track.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 17, Jets 6
Justin Jefferson didn't get the challenge he was looking for last weekend after Jaire Alexander sat out. He's certainly got that this week with the matchup against Sauce Gardner. Despite the blanket coverage from Gardner, Jefferson will still score a touchdown on foreign soil. Sam Darnold will exact revenge and continue his hot start, although he may have a few more uncomfortable moments against a really tough Jets defense. The Vikings' defense will give Rodgers trouble — maybe Harrison Smith gets one last interception off of a longtime nemesis. Vikings remain undefeated into the bye.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 19, Jets 16
Take away the second half of last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the Vikings' defense has played at a historic pace. But if one player can figure out Brian Flores’ scheme, it’s New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s provided Vikings fans no shortage of disappointment over the years. But at a neutral-site game across the pond in London, an additional obstacle will be the travel schedule and time change. Kevin O’Connell managed that well the last time the Vikings were in London, and each week the Vikings have shown they’re well prepared and well coached. It hasn’t always been clear, on the other hand, that Rodgers and Jets coach Robert Saleh are on the same page. In a week where leadership will be of the utmost importance, I'll roll with the Vikings.
Tony Liebert: Jets 24, Vikings 21
The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL through four weeks at 274.3. I think Aaron Rodgers will be able to get the Jets' passing attack on track in this game and Minnesota's cornerbacks will be tested against Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Allen Lazard. The hot start ends in London with a New York victory.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
Will: 4-0
Joe: 4-0
Nolan: 2-2
Jonathan: 2-2
Tony: 0-4