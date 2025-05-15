Vikings' J.J. McCarthy, Justin Jefferson attend Game 5 of Wolves-Warriors
The quarterback and receiver supported their local NBA team Wednesday night.
In this story:
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were among the Target Center crowd taking in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors Wednesday night in Minneapolis.
The game came as the same day as the NFL's schedule release, and the duo were bonding at the Wolves game as McCarthy appears set to take over as the Vikings' starting quarterback. They got a loud round of applause when they were shown on the video board.
The Timberwolves held a 3-1 series lead over the Warriors and would advance to the Western Conference finals with a victory Wednesday night. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
