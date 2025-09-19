Vikings' J.J. McCarthy still in walking boot as a 'precaution'
How much time is J.J. McCarthy going to miss with a sprained ankle?
McCarthy has been ruled out — as expected — for Sunday's Vikings-Bengals game in Minneapolis. That puts Carson Wentz in the starting spot, with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer operating as the backup and new signee Desmond Ridder working in as the emergency third quarterback.
How is McCarthy doing now that he's five days removed from the ankle sprain suffered last Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons? It sounds like he's recovering nicely, though he is still wearing a walking boot as a "precaution," according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"He's progressing. He was able to be out at practice and standing right next to me as I'm calling the plays in to Carson. That's the best development and dialogue in this particular short term that he's going to be able to have. He's been great in meetings. Great questions. Handling his responsibilities from a rehab standpoint," O'Connell said Friday.
"We're kind of through that initial wave of getting the swelling down and all those things. Now, as we progress, we just see where he's at in his daily progression of getting back."
Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that McCarthy is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, though Tom Pelissero has generalized it further by saying the 22-year-old's return is being monitored on a "week-to-week" basis.
O'Connell didn't get into specifics about McCarthy's injury, only noting that the walking boot was worn as a precaution while he was on the field during practice.
There's a chance that McCarthy doesn't return until after the Vikings' Week 6 bye. After Sunday's game against the Bengals, Minnesota will travel to Ireland for a Week 4 game against the Steelers in Dublin. They'll then fly to London for a Week 5 game against Cleveland, which leads into their bye before they return home in Week 7 against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.