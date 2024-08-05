Vikings' Jordan Addison charged with misdemeanor DUI, likely facing suspension
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been charged with two misdemeanors following his July 12 arrest in Los Angeles on suspicion of DUI, according to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling. Addison was charged last week with "driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with blood-alcohol content over California’s legal limit of .08 percent." He was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, obstructing lanes of highway traffic near Los Angeles International Airport.
Addison, 21, has an Oct. 7 court date, which is the day after the Vikings play the Jets in London. If he pleads guilty or is convicted, he could pay up to $2,000 in fines, lose his driver's license for up to six months, or face up to six months in jail.
From a football standpoint, Addison is likely facing a three-game suspension from the NFL. That's the punishment for a first-time criminal offense involving alcohol, as laid out in the league's substance abuse policy. Addison was cited last July for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone in St. Paul, but alcohol was not a factor in that incident. He ultimately pled guilty to a petty misdemeanor, resulting in a small fine and a six-month suspension of his license.
Last month, at the start of Vikings training camp, Addison told reporters he was prepared to accept whatever punishment could come his way as a result of this arrest. “I own up to whatever it is, whatever disciplinary actions that come my way," he said. "I’m going to stand tall, get through it." Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the team would let the legal process and the NFL's process play out before deciding on any actions of their own.
Addison, the 23rd overall pick out of USC in last year's draft, had a very successful rookie season, catching 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Vikings are set to open the 2024 season with a road game against the Giants on Sept. 8. If suspended for three games, Addison would miss contests against the Giants, 49ers, and Texans before making a potential return against the Packers in Week 4.