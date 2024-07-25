Jordan Addison prepared to accept discipline after DUI arrest
Eleven days since his arrest in Los Angeles for suspicion of DUI, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison says he was in a "dark place" at the time but he's moving forward with the support of his teammates — and he's prepared to accept punishment that could come his way.
“I own up to whatever it is, whatever disciplinary actions that come my way. I’m going to stand tall, get through it," Addison said Wednesday following Minnesota's first full-team training camp practice. "Whatever is out there for me, I'm going to stand on all 10 and take whatever come with it. I own up to everything. I feel anything that comes my way was meant to happen or is deserved. So I'll do what I do."
The league nor the Vikings has announced discipline against Addison, who was arrested near Los Angeles International Airport after the California Highway Patrol found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce around 11:10 p.m. local time on July 13.
The codes issued in the official arrest report indicate charges for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. However, authorities have declined to go into detail about Addison's arrest.
Addison didn't provide information about his arrest when asked on Wednesday, saying he's maintaining privacy on the advice of his attorney. He also said there's nobody "more disappointed" than he is and that he'll "learn to make better decisions."
“I’ve got a long life ahead of me outside of football,” Addison said. “Every day I’m going to keep learning, and I’m going to keep getting better.”
This is Addison's second season with the Vikings and his second driving-related issue. In July of 2023 he was was cited for speeding and reckless driving when a state trooper in the Twin Cities stopped him for going 140 mph on Interstate 94.