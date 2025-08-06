Inside The Vikings

Vikings land top CBS crew for Week 3 showdown with Bengals

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will return to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since 2023.

Jonathan Harrison

Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz (left), analyst Tony Romo (center) and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at press conference at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Vikings' Week 3 matchup against the Bengals is already hyped thanks to the wide receiver head-to-head between Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Now, the game's broadcaster, CBS, is adding to the big-match feel by assigning their top crew to the game.

CBS Sports announced its broadcaster schedule for the first three weeks of the upcoming NFL season on Wednesday. Notably, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson — CBS' top broadcast crew — will be calling the game between the Vikings and Bengals.

It will be the first time the trio has called a Vikings game since Minnesota hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Minnesota lost that game 27-20 — their seventh straight loss with Jim Nantz was on the call, a streak dating back to 2016. In fact, to find the last time the Vikings won a game that Nantz was broadcasting, you have to go all the way back to 2013: a 34-27 win over the Steelers in London.

Landing CBS' top crew for Week 3 means the Vikings will open with high-profile games in each of the first three weeks of the season. Minnesota opens the season at Chicago on Monday Night Football, then returns home to host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

If you want to stretch that a bit further, the Vikings then head overseas the following two weeks to take on the Steelers in Ireland and the Browns in London. Both of those games will kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT, meaning they'll have a national audience as they will be the only games on at that time.

Despite the lack of NFL experience at quarterback for the Vikings, there is clearly growing interest in how they will follow up a 14-3 season. Whether that interest is warranted will be decided early, and in front of the entire nation, over the opening weeks of the season.

