Vikings legend Randy Moss returns to ESPN's NFL Countdown amid cancer battle
Vikings legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss returned to ESPN's NFL Countdown on Sunday morning. Moss, who has been battling cancer, was surprised with a "welcome back" video featuring messages from Tom Brady, Justin Jefferson, Kevin Garnett, Daunte Culpepper, and many others.
"I'm just so inspired by your story," Jefferson said. "As a kid growing up, looking up to you, wanting to be just like you. Just wanted to give you some encouraging words. We're all here for you, we're all right behind you."
"It's been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me," an emotional Moss said after watching the video. "I'm happy to be here."
Two months ago, Moss announced on Instagram live that he was recovering from surgery to address bile duct cancer. That came after an earlier announcement that he'd be stepping away from ESPN to address a personal health challenge. Moss said he was on the road to recovery, announcing himself as a cancer survivor, but also noted that he still had a process ahead involving chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
At Thursday night's NFL Honors show, Moss was introduced by Jefferson to virtually present the Comeback Player of the Year award. "We are Mossing cancer and I cannot wait to get back on television with all my guys," he said.
Then, on Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Moss would be returning to NFL Countdown for the biggest Sunday of the football season. The post has over 44,000 likes and counting.
Moss, who turns 48 in a few days, is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Drafted in 1998, he made five Pro Bowls and earned three first team All-Pro nods in his first six seasons with Minnesota. Moss went on to play for the Patriots and three other teams, ultimately retiring after the 2012 season. He's been with ESPN since 2016.
Super Bowl LIX is at 5:30 p.m. central time on FOX.
