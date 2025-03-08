Vikings named Aaron Rodgers 'dark horse' with Sam Darnold 'not expected' back
- Major fallout after the Raiders traded for Geno Smith.
- Insiders calling the Vikings an Aaron Rodgers "dark horse."
- Pelissero says Sam Darnold is "not expected" to return to Minnesota.
Is it happening? Is Aaron Rodgers going to complete the Brett Favre arc?
The arc, which begins in Green Bay and travels to New York before ending in Minnesota, is one step from completion and Rodgers just so happens to be free to sign with any team he desires. And with rumors swirling that Sam Darnold is, according to Tom Pelissero, "not expected" back with the Vikings, there's suddenly a Rodgers-to-Minnesota pulse.
It's faint, but Fox Sports insider Mike Garafolo can hear it.
"Last night appears to have been the start of some QB chaos," Garafolo began in an X post Saturday morning. "If Daniel Jones doesn’t remain with the [Vikings], that will make it even more chaotic, as Aaron Rodgers could be in play in Minnesota, which would then force the [Giants] to turn to Plan C."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport can hear the Rodgers-to-Minnesota pulse, too, calling the Vikings a "dark horse" to sign him.
Daniel Jones would make a ton of sense in Minnesota. He signed with the Vikings after the Giants released him last season, so he has foundational knowledge of head coach Kevin O'Connell's playbook. He could hit the ground running alongside J.J. McCarthy and either compete for the starting job or spend the year as McCarthy's mentor.
But other teams could come calling for Jones. For example, multiple insiders have cited the Indianapolis Colts as a team that's interested in acquiring Jones to pair with Anthony Richardson, who has struggled through two seasons after being selected fourth overall in the 2023 draft.
All anyone knows for sure is that the free agent negotiating window opens Monday and free agency is officially open for business on Wednesday. Things are wild now and it's only going to get crazier. Buckle up, Minnesota!