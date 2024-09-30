Vikings open as slight favorites over 2-2 Jets in Week 5 London game
For the first time since the season opener against the Giants, the undefeated Vikings are set to be favored this week. Coming off of impressive wins as underdogs against the 49ers, Texans, and Packers, Minnesota has opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Jets ahead of this Sunday's game in London.
Standing in between the Vikings and a 5-0 record at their bye week are the Jets, who came into this season with big expectations but have stumbled to a 2-2 record. They lost to the 49ers in their opener, then handled the Titans and Patriots before an ugly 10-9 loss against the Broncos on Sunday. Bo Nix had just 60 passing yards and Denver had fewer than 200 total yards in that game, but the Jets still found a way to lose. Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times and New York went 4 of 17 on third down.
On paper, the Jets look like a lot to deal with. Rodgers has gotten off to a good start, and his weapons — Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard — are strong. Their defense has been one of the league's best over the last couple seasons, led by playmakers like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, and D.J. Reed.
In reality, the Jets are just 20th in DVOA so far and have not been particularly sharp on either side of the ball, particularly on offense. The Vikings have been far better through four weeks, so the spread only being 2.5 points tells you Vegas is still holding onto the perceptions they had of these teams coming into the season to some extent. We'll find out whether or not that's justified.
Beyond the intriguing aspect of this game being in London, there will be plenty of interesting storylines and matchups that we'll dive into over the course of this week. Sam Darnold is facing the team that drafted him for just the second time. Rodgers is going against an old division foe for the first time since leaving the Packers. Justin Jefferson against Gardner. Wilson against Stephon Gilmore. It has the potential to be a fun one, but the Jets will have to be much better than they were against Denver if they're going to give the Vikings a challenge.