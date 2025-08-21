Vikings' punter competition 'neck and neck' between Wright, Chapman
The Vikings' punter competition is a very real one that may not be resolved until roster cutdown day next Tuesday. Incumbent candidate Ryan Wright and undrafted rookie Oscar Chapman have battled it out over the course of training camp, and there's still one preseason game left (Friday, 7 p.m. CT) for each to stake their claim on the job.
"I think right now, it's a neck and neck situation," special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said this week.
Wright has been the punter for the entire Kevin O'Connell era since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in 2022. He was excellent as a rookie but went through a bit of a sophomore slump in 2023, then didn't exactly bounce back with a great 2024. This offseason, the Vikings signed Wright to another one-year deal, albeit with only $650,000 guaranteed. They also signed Chapman, a native of Australia who punted for five seasons at Auburn.
As the team's punter for the last three seasons, Wright has always been viewed as the favorite to keep the job for a fourth year. However, it's clear that this has been a legitimate competition that could go either way. During one training camp practice open to the media, Chapman looked like the more impressive of the two (though to be clear, I am no punting expert).
Through two preseason games, the numbers are close. Wright has punted four times for 204 yards (51 average), with a long of 56 and a lower net average (38.8) due to one big return against him in last weekend's game. Chapman has punted three times for 157 yards (52.3 average), with a net average of 49.3 and a long of 58. Wright has the edge in average hangtime (4.92 vs. 4.52) and PFF punting grade.
The competition isn't just about punting; holding the ball for kicker Will Reichard is another key part of the role. Wright certainly has more experience with Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola, but Chapman doesn't seem to have issues as a holder.
"Will is gaining confidence in him," Daniels said of Chapman's holding. "The confidence is there, just in terms of the operation."
It sounds like Friday night's preseason finale in Tennessee could have an impact on who wins the Vikings' punting competition. There are a lot of little details involved in terms of different styles of punts and how well each player can execute them. Chapman, with his Australian background, brings a bit of a different technical approach to the table.
It's something to keep an eye on during Friday's game and on Tuesday's roster cutdown day.