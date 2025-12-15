Vikings likely headed for lowest Pro Bowl total since 2020

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl ends Monday evening and just one Vikings player is a top-three vote-getter at their respective position: Andrew DePaola, who is the No. 1 vote-getter at long snapper, according to an update from the NFL.

DePaola looks nearly certain to earn his fourth straight trip to the Pro Bowl, while only three other Vikings appear in the top 10 at their respective positions. Myles Price comes in at No. 4 among return specialists, while C.J. Ham and Josh Metellus both come in at No. 8 at fullback and free safety, respectively.

Interestingly, Justin Jefferson, a four-time Pro Bowler, isn't among the top-10 vote-getters at wide receiver. That is not all that surprising, considering the down year he is having. Through14 games, Jefferson has just 66 receptions for 832 yards and two touchdowns. With three games left in the season, he is on pace for around 80 receptions and just over 1,000 yards, both of which would be career lows.

Outside of Jefferson, there haven't been too many notable outstanding performances worthy of Pro Bowl consideration in Minnesota. Pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, who represented the Vikings at the Pro Bowl last year, haven't produced numbers as they did in 2024. Greenard's sack total dropped from 12.5 in 2024 to just 3.0 in 2025, and he's now out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Van Ginkel also missed five weeks with an injury.

Linebacker Eric Wilson and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond could have cases, though neither player is a top-10 vote-getter at linebacker or defensive tackle, respectively.

Punter Ryan Wright, after two down seasons, has had a resurgent 2025 campaign. He only has one punt for a touchback, and he's tied for second in the league in net yards per punt at 45.0, trailing only Arizona's Blake Gillikin (45.4).

Meanwhile, kicker Will Reichard is living up to expectations in his second year, converting on 92.3% of his field goals, good for sixth in the league. That mark includes going 9 of 11 from 50+ this season. Reichard is also a perfect 27 for 27 on extra point attempts.

Despite those high marks for both Reichard and Wright, neither appears in the top 10 in their respective positions. It looks likely that Minnesota, while not being shut out from the Pro Bowl, will have its fewest Pro Bowl representatives since sending two players in 2020.

Recommended reading