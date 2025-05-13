Vikings rank 13th in 2025 NFL travel miles, far outpacing NFC North rivals
- Vikings have the 13th-most travel miles on the schedule in 2025.
- Packers, Bears and Lions are among the teams with the fewest travel miles next season.
Nineteen-thousand-three-hundred-nineteen (19,319). That's how many miles the Minnesota Vikings will travel during the 2025-26 NFL regular season.
That ranks 13th overall but the is also a lot more than any of Minnesota's NFC North rivals. Green Bay ranks 26th (12,929 miles), Chicago is 28th (12,522) and Detroit is 29th (11,411).
The Chargers are far and away the team with the most travel miles on deck (37,086 miles), while the Bengals will travel the least miles (8,753).
One caveat to Minnesota's travel distance will be back-to-back international games in Weeks 4 and 5 in Dublin and London. The flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Dublin, Ireland is 3,724 miles. That trip alone is 19.2% of the Vikings' miles.
The following flight to London for a game against the Browns in Week 5 is a quick jump over the Irish Sea that spans 288 miles.
Of course, the Vikings have to fly home, and the air miles from London to Minneapolis is around 4,000 miles. Add up the international air miles and it totals around 8,000 miles, which is about 41% of the total miles over the course of the season.