Justin Jefferson Backing Darnold in Super Bowl, Irked By Pro Bowl Snub

Vikings superstar receiver Justin Jefferson admitted it's tough watching his former quarterback make it to the Super Bowl, but he said in a recent interview that he's rooting for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks to win the big game.

"It's tough to watch but of course I love that he's in the Super Bowl," Jefferson told USA Today on Thursday. "I'm happy for him. I want nothing but the best for him, especially the way his journey was at first. You know, people doubting him. People not giving him the respect. Now they're giving him that respect. Now they're seeing that he's a top-tier quarterback in this league."

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in 2024 while throwing for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. Despite the career year, the Vikings let Darnold walk in free agency, instead choosing to move into the J.J. McCarthy era. That decision has now come under heavy scrutiny with Darnold in the Super Bowl and McCarthy (so far) failing to live up to the franchise QB label Kevin O'Connell gave him in 2024.

"Of course selfishly, I wish he had done that for us last year, but to see him blossom and bounce back right after last year, and make it this year, I'm all happy for him," continued Jefferson. "I hope he wins. I'm rooting for Seattle, and I think Seattle is going to win."

McCarthy's struggles also led to a very frustrating year for Jefferson. He just got over 1,000 yards receiving in the final week of the season, which kept his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons alive at six. However, it was easily the least productive healthy season of his career, and it was one that saw Jefferson miss out on the Pro Bowl for just the second time in his career.

"Oh, trust me, I was pissed off that I wasn't a Pro Bowler this year," Jefferson said when asked about the Pro Bowl. "Just with the (difficult) season and still having a thousand yards, I always try to be consistent in the Pro Bowls."

He also revealed another driving factor in why he aims to make the Pro Bowl each year: He wants to track down the Vikings' record for most appearances by a receiver. Cris Carter currently holds that mark at eight, which Jefferson trails by four.

"The Pro Bowl just carries so much ranking because it pretty much classifies you as one of the best in the league," continued Jefferson. "So, it's definitely tough not being a part of that this year, but I'm definitely determined and that gives me more juice to go to work and to put that work in for me not to be in this situation next year."

