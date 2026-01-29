Justin Jefferson Still Gets Endorsement From the GOAT Despite Down Season

Justin Jefferson may have had a down season in 2025, however the greatest of all time still considers the Vikings star the best receiver in the league.

It seems year after year a new receiver gets thrown out as a contender for the best in the game. Last year it was Puka Nacua, this season it's Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Previous seasons have seen Ja'Marr Chase and Davante Adams mentioned. Yet, Jefferson continually wins the argument time and time again.

"I still got to go with Justin Jefferson," said Jerry Rice when asked on Wednesday's Rich Eisen Show about who he thinks is the best receiver in the game.

"Even though he hasn't had a quarterback, he can do it all," Rice reasoned. "He can stretch the field. He can out-jump you. He's not afraid to go across the middle. There are some great receivers out there, but I would still put him as No. 1."

This past season, Jefferson caught 84 passes for 1,048 yards and just two touchdowns. Those were career lows for the four-time Pro Bowler in a season in which he's played more than 14 games. Despite the rough season, Jefferson is still on a historic pace for receivers in the history of the league. Through six seasons, Jefferson has 8,480 receiving yards, the most by any receiver in the first six years of their career.

Jefferson's 8,480 yards is 614 more than Rice had through the first six seasons of his career, despite only playing two more games than Rice. Jefferson's 579 career receptions outpace Rice's 446 in the first six seasons as well.

Rice, long considered not only the greatest receiver ever but the greatest player ever, holds NFL records for receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and receiving touchdowns (197). In order to surpass Rice's career marks, Jefferson would need to average 69 catches, 1,029 yards, and 11 touchdowns over the next 14 seasons.

If Jefferson is going to get back to his best self, he'll need much better quarterback play. The Vikings coaches and front office have already stated a desire to bring in a veteran to compete with J.J. McCarthy in 2026. There have also been numerous rumors linking Minnesota to a big move for a potential top-end quarterback this offseason. Whatever happens, the focus of the Vikings' offense will continue to be Jefferson.

More Vikings coverage