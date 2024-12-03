Vikings reach top 5 in most power rankings entering Week 14
The Vikings, needing to keep pace in the NFC North, squeaked out a 23-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. With the clutch performance, the Vikings move up in just about all of the power rankings, except for one where Minnesota dropped a spot.
Here is a collection of power rankings from across the NFL media landscape...
SI.com - No. 4 (Last week: No. 5)
Sports Illustrated continues to have the Vikings the highest among our tracked power rankings, moving up a spot this week to No. 4.
CBS Sports - No. 5 (Last week: No. 5)
The Vikings won their seventh one-score game of the season on Sunday. CBS' Pete Prisco, who kept the Vikings at No. 5, said that winning close games is "a sign of a good team" and that they are what their record says they are, "so I guess they are pretty good."
NFL.com - No. 5 (Last week: No. 6)
Minnesota bumped up one spot in the NFL's power rankings. Eric Edholm admits the Vikings are a "somewhat flawed operation" but "you can't argue much with the results."
FOX Sports - No. 5 (Last week: No. 6)
FOX moved the Vikings back into its top 5 after being "impressed" with the way the Vikings "continually respond in crunch time."
PFT - No. 5 (Last week: No. 6)
Mike Florio, despite moving the Vikings into his top 5, remains skeptical, saying, "At some point, their luck is going to run out."
The Athletic - No. 5 (Last week: No. 6)
The Athletic is the lone site that has the Packers (No. 4) still above the Vikings (No. 5).
Yahoo! - No. 5 (Last week: No. 7)
Minnesota jumped up two spots once again in Yahoo's rankings, this week to No. 5.
ESPN - No. 6 (Last week: No. 5)
After putting together their fifth straight win, the Vikings somehow dropped in ESPN's rankings, down to No. 6. No explanation was given for the drop as ESPN writers focused on one player on each squad that could earn a first-time Pro Bowl nod. Kevin Seifert gave that nod to pass rusher Jonathan Greenard.
Division Watch
The Lions, Packers and Bears were all in action on Thanksgiving Day. Chicago blew its chance at a game-winning drive as they lost 23-20 in Detroit. The Packers, in frigid temps, beat the Dolphins by 13 to go to 9-3 on the season.
Below shows where NFC North teams rank in the compilation of power rankings. We've averaged out the rankings into one number for clarity.
Detroit Lions
Average ranking: No. 1 (Last week: No. 1)
Highest ranking: Unanimous No. 1
Lowest ranking: Look above
Green Bay Packers
Average ranking: No. 6 (Last week: No. 6.375)
Highest ranking: The Athletic - No. 4
Lowest ranking: SI/ESPN - No. 7
Chicago Bears
Average ranking: No. 23 (Last week: No. 22.625)
Highest ranking:
Lowest ranking:
SI - 25
CBS - 22
ESPN - 22
NFL - 23
FOX - 23
PFT - 24
Athletic - 23
Yahoo - 22
Looking ahead...
The Vikings welcome back former quarterback Kirk Cousins and his Atlanta Falcons this week. Fresh off a defeat to the Chargers, in which Cousins threw four interceptions, the Falcons come in around No. 18 in the consensus power rankings.
Atlanta Falcons
Average ranking: No. 18.875
Highest ranking: ESPN/The Athletic - No. 17
Lowest ranking: SI - No. 21