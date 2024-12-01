A week before return to Minnesota, Kirk Cousins throws four picks in Falcons loss
It wasn't a day to remember for the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins, who threw four interceptions in a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was the Falcons' third straight loss.
That's something Cousins never did in a Vikings uniform. It was just the second time in his career that Cousins threw four interceptions, and the last time was 10 years ago. It was just a brutal game for the quarterback, who completed 24-of-39 passes overall for 245 yards, no touchdowns and the four picks, which included a 62-yard pick-6. Atlanta fell to 6-6.
It comes with interesting timing as Cousins is set to make his return to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis next week with the Falcons visiting the Vikings on Dec. 8. Cousins has thrown six interceptions during the Falcons' three-game skid, and it was recently reported Atlanta might consider trading Cousins if he struggled down the stretch of the season. Could the Falcons start looking toward the future now and start rookie first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. next week?
Probably not, but Sunday's performance from Cousins was bad enough that a benching doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility, however unlikely it may be. Cousins hasn't been great this season, but he hasn't been terrible, either, throwing for 3,052 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes. It'll likely be Cousins under center for the Falcons on Sunday, and there will be no shortage of storylines with him facing off against his former team.
The Vikings will come into that one at 10-2 following Sunday's comeback 23-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It should be a fun matchup at noon Dec. 8 when the Vikings and Cousins' Falcons meet at U.S. Bank Stadium.