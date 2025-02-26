Vikings receive second-best overall mark on 2025 NFLPA report card
The Minnesota Vikings continue to be an example of how to run a world-class organization.
The Vikings received the second-highest ranking among the 32 NFL teams on the annual NFL Players' Association report cards, which evaluate a number of different aspects about an organization from the coaching staff to the facilities to the treatment of families. Minnesota has continually earned high marks from the NFLPA, and was ranked No. 2 in 2024 as well.
The Miami Dolphins were ranked No. 1 in 2025, their second straight top ranking. The Arizona Cardinals are ranked last.
The categories that make up the overall ranking include treatment of families, food/dining area, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach and ownership. The Vikings ranked first in multiple categories, and notably, Kevin O'Connell received an A+ grade and was the third-highest graded coach. O'Connell has routinely been given high marks by players, and he also received an A+ grade last season.
Find a full breakdown of the Vikings' 2025 NFLPA report card below:
2025 report card
- Overall: No. 2
- Treatment of families: A+ (No. 1 of all 32 NFL teams) — NFLPA notes the team provides daycare and a family room during home games and the organization frequently provides family events.
- Food/dining area: A- (No. 9) — High marks for food freshness and dining facilities. Players request more variety.
- Nutritionist/dietician: B+ (No. 15) — Most players get an individualized plan and feel team dietician is accessible.
- Locker room: A+ (No. 1) — Vikings are one of just five teams who have 100% of players reporting the size of the locker room is adequate.
- Training room: A- (No. 4) — High marks for amount of full-time trainers and physical therapists as well as space for hot and cold tubs.
- Training staff: A (No. 2) — Improvement from last year's B grade. High marks for one-on-one time with trainers and how the staff contributes to their success on the field.
- Weight room: A- (No. 10) — Positive marks on equipment quality and amount of space.
- Strength coaches: A (No. 2) — All players get an individualized plan. High marks for impact on overall success.
- Team travel: A (No. 3) — Players report comfortable space and efficient travel.
- Head coach: A+ (No. 3) — Players report O'Connell being efficient with their time and receptive to feedback.
- Ownership: A+ (No. 3) — Players see willingness to invest in team facilities, report positive impact on team culture and view the Wilfs as committed to building a competitive team.