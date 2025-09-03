Vikings record predictions, week-by-week picks from Vikings On SI staff
What makes this Vikings season so fascinating and intriguing is the uncertainty of it all, specifically in regards to 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy in his first season as an NFL starting quarterback. Can he take the reins and get a loaded roster back to the postseason? The situation around him could hardly be better, but McCarthy still has to play at a high level for the Vikings to get to where they want to go.
National expectations can best be described as cautiously optimistic. Our staff at Vikings On SI is throwing caution to the wind. Here are our final record predictions, with week-by-week picks, for the 2025 Vikings.
Will Ragatz: 11-6
There are a couple things I'm confident in. One is that, in Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores, the Vikings have at least a top-three coaching duo in the league. Those two are experienced and innovative and very good at leading a football team to success. Another is that, quarterbacks aside, the Vikings have at least a top-five roster in the league. The weapons are incredible, led by the best wide receiver on the planet, and the offensive line has been upgraded massively. The defense was the league's second-best last year and is now improved on paper with the addition of two star pass-rushing defensive tackles. What that means is J.J. McCarthy simply has to steer the ship, take care of the football, and let his natural playmaking ability show up when needed. I think he'll do just that, even if there may be some ups and downs in the first half of the campaign.
- Week 1: at Bears — Win
- Week 2: vs. Falcons — Win
- Week 3: vs. Bengals — Loss
- Week 4: vs. Steelers (Dublin) — Win
- Week 5: at Browns (London) — Win
- Week 6: Bye
- Week 7: vs. Eagles — Loss
- Week 8: at Chargers — Loss
- Week 9: at Lions — Win
- Week 10: vs. Ravens — Loss
- Week 11: vs. Bears — Win
- Week 12: at Packers — Loss
- Week 13: at Seahawks — Win
- Week 14: vs. Commanders — Win
- Week 15: at Cowboys — Loss
- Week 16: at Giants — Win
- Week 17: vs. Lions — Win
- Week 18: vs. Packers — Win
Joe Nelson: 14-3
Sleep on the Vikings all you want, but doubters are in for a rude awakening as the reigning NFL coach of the year leads an improved roster fresh off of 14 wins last season. Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings have a foundation that could lead to a Patriots-like run of dominance, though it'll be up to McCarthy to be Minnesota's Tom Brady and Super Bowl savior. With beefed up offensive and defensive lines, Minnesota's 2024 weaknesses will be strengths. Opposing quarterbacks will live in fear of an elite pass rush and chaotic defensive scheme, while McCarthy puts himself in the MVP conversation thanks to a brilliant offensive coach and a weapons chest stocked with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Adam Thielen, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. This is a Vikings team to fear and a repeat 14-win season is definitely within reach.
- Week 1: at Bears — Win
- Week 2: vs. Falcons — Win
- Week 3: vs. Bengals — Win
- Week 4: vs. Steelers (Dublin) — Win
- Week 5: at Browns (London) — Win
- Week 6: Bye
- Week 7: vs. Eagles — Win
- Week 8: at Chargers — Loss
- Week 9: at Lions — Loss
- Week 10: vs. Ravens — Win
- Week 11: vs. Bears — Win
- Week 12: at Packers — Win
- Week 13: at Seahawks — Win
- Week 14: vs. Commanders — Loss
- Week 15: at Cowboys — Win
- Week 16: at Giants — Win
- Week 17: vs. Lions — Win
- Week 18: vs. Packers — Win
Tony Liebert: 11-6
The Vikings don't need J.J. McCarthy to be Superman in order to get back to the playoffs this season. With one of the best rosters in the NFL and the reigning coach of the year, Kevin O'Connell, their margin of error is much bigger than the national media would indicate. The acquisition of Adam Thielen will give Minnesota's young QB one of the best groups of offensive weapons in the NFL, and there is no doubt that Brian Flores will have the defense operating at a high level. The biggest obstacle Minnesota faces in 2025-26 might be its place in the toughest division in the NFL. If McCarthy is even an average quarterback, the Vikings should be one of the better teams in the NFC.
- Week 1: at Bears — Loss
- Week 2: vs. Falcons — Win
- Week 3: vs. Bengals — Loss
- Week 4: vs. Steelers (Dublin) — Win
- Week 5: at Browns (London) — Win
- Week 6: Bye
- Week 7: vs. Eagles — Loss
- Week 8: at Chargers — Win
- Week 9: at Lions — Loss
- Week 10: vs. Ravens — Loss
- Week 11: vs. Bears — Win
- Week 12: at Packers — Win
- Week 13: at Seahawks — Loss
- Week 14: vs. Commanders — Win
- Week 15: at Cowboys — Win
- Week 16: at Giants — Win
- Week 17: vs. Lions — Win
- Week 18: vs. Packers — Win
Jonathan Harrison: 12-5
Much has been made about J.J. McCarthy being handed the keys to the Vikings' offense. Rightfully so. It's a massive call for a fourth-year head coach, but Kevin O’Connell has a pretty good track record in his short head coaching career so far. With a stacked offense that features a potentially top 10 offensive line, an elite pass catching group, and two dynamic running backs, there is a lot for McCarthy to lean on this season. Add in a defense that now sports a revamped line and brings back Brian Flores for a third season, and this Vikings team have more than enough to compete in a tough division. Whatever the national media may think, the Vikings' window is definitely open this year.
- Week 1: at Bears — Win
- Week 2: vs. Falcons — Win
- Week 3: vs. Bengals — Loss
- Week 4: vs. Steelers (Dublin) — Win
- Week 5: at Browns (London) — Win
- Week 6: Bye
- Week 7: vs. Eagles — Loss
- Week 8: at Chargers — Win
- Week 9: at Lions — Loss
- Week 10: vs. Ravens — Loss
- Week 11: vs. Bears — Win
- Week 12: at Packers — Win
- Week 13: at Seahawks — Win
- Week 14: vs. Commanders — Win
- Week 15: at Cowboys — Win
- Week 16: at Giants — Win
- Week 17: vs. Lions — Loss
- Week 18: vs. Packers — Win