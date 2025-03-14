Vikings reunite with LB Eric Wilson, who spent last 3 years with Packers
Four years later, the Vikings are reuniting with veteran linebacker Eric Wilson. Per The Athletic's Alec Lewis, they've agreed to terms to bring him back to Minnesota, where he'll likely be their No. 3 LB and a key special teams player.
Wilson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. He spent the first four years of his career with the team, earning rotational defensive snaps in '18 and '19 before stepping into a major role in 2020 when Anthony Barr got hurt. Wilson played over 1,000 defensive snaps that season and recorded three interceptions, eight passes defended, three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and over 120 tackles. However, his PFF grades — particularly in run defense — showed a player who wasn't suited very well for an every-down role.
Wilson had stints with the Eagles and Texans in 2021. He then found a home with the Packers and spent the last three years in Green Bay. Wilson started 12 games and played 556 defensive snaps last season for the Packers, the second-highest total of his career. He earned a very solid 65.8 PFF grade. At 6'1", 230, the 30-year-old Wilson is a smaller linebacker with excellent athleticism, which is an asset in coverage and as a blitzer.
Back with Minnesota, Wilson figures to slot in third on the linebacker depth chart behind Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. (another UDFA out of Cincinnati). He'll replace Kamu Grugier-Hill in that role, which saw Grugier-Hill play 182 defensive snaps and 351 on special teams last season. Wilson has nearly 2,000 career snaps on special teams and is a strong tackler in that phase. He and Tavierre Thomas are big additions for special teams coordinator Matt Daniels — and they provide the added bonus of having significant defensive experience.
