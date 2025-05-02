Vikings reveal jersey numbers for draft picks, new signings, veteran changes
The Vikings made plenty of moves this offseason, between trades, free agency and the draft. The team officially announced on Friday what number all of their new additions will wear along with a few veteran changes.
Free agent signings/trades
Minnesota focused on adding to its trenches this offseason, highlighted by offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries along with defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave through free agency. They also made two intriguing trades to acquire quarterback Sam Howell and running back Jordan Mason.
Player
Number
Position
Isaiah Rodgers
2
CB
Rondale More
4
WR
Sam Howell
8
QB
Tim Jones
14
WR
Reddy Steward
20
CB
Jeff Okudah
21
CB
Kahlef Hailassie
25
CB
Jordan Mason
27
RB
Bubba Bolden
39
S
Eric Wilson
55
LB
Justin Skule
67
OT
Leroy Watson IV
72
OT
Will Fries
76
OL
Ryan Kelly
78
C
Marcellus Johnson
79
OT
Jonathan Allen
93
DT
Javon Hargrave
98
DT
2025 draft class
The Gophers had a quiet 2025 NFL Draft with only five selections, but they were busy in the undrafted free agent market with 20 more signings.
Player
Number
Position
Tai Felton
13
WR
Kobe King
41
CB
Donovan Jackson
74
OL
Gavin Bartholomew
86
TE
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
90
DE
Max Brosmer (UDFA)
12
QB
Dontae Fleming (UDFA)
19
WR
Myles Price (UDFA)
31
WR
Zemaiah Vaughn (UDFA)
34
CB
Keenan Garber (UDFA)
35
CB
Tre Stewart (UDFA)
38
RB
Mishael Powell (UDFA)
40
DB
Bryson Nesbit (UDFA)
46
TE
Ben Yurosek (UDFA)
48
TE
Dorian Mausi (UDFA)
52
LB
Austin Keys (UDFA)
56
LB
Chaz Chambliss (UDFA)
57
LB
Joe Huber (UDFA)
60
OL
Logan Brown (UDFA)
62
OL
Zeke Correll (UDFA)
63
C
Silas Bolden (UDFA)
83
WR
Robert Lewis (UDFA)
85
WR
Oscar Chapman (UDFA)
91
P
Tyler Batty (UDFA)
96
DE
Alexander Williams (UDFA)
99
DL
Veteran changes
There are six veteran Vikings players who will change their jersey numbers for next season. Most notably, wide receiver Jalen Nailor is going from No. 83 to No. 1.
Player
New number
Old number
Jalen Nailor (WR)
1
83
Brett Rypien (QB)
11
19
Ambry Thomas (CB)
23
38
Jay Ward (S)
24
20
Bo Richter (OLB)
54
98
Walter Rouse (OL)
73
78