Vikings reveal jersey numbers for draft picks, new signings, veteran changes

We know what jersey number Minnesota's new players will wear in 2025-26.

Tony Liebert

Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Villanova Wildcats during the third quarter at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Villanova Wildcats during the third quarter at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Vikings made plenty of moves this offseason, between trades, free agency and the draft. The team officially announced on Friday what number all of their new additions will wear along with a few veteran changes.

Free agent signings/trades

Minnesota focused on adding to its trenches this offseason, highlighted by offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries along with defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave through free agency. They also made two intriguing trades to acquire quarterback Sam Howell and running back Jordan Mason.

Player

Number

Position

Isaiah Rodgers

2

CB

Rondale More

4

WR

Sam Howell

8

QB

Tim Jones

14

WR

Reddy Steward

20

CB

Jeff Okudah

21

CB

Kahlef Hailassie

25

CB

Jordan Mason

27

RB

Bubba Bolden

39

S

Eric Wilson

55

LB

Justin Skule

67

OT

Leroy Watson IV

72

OT

Will Fries

76

OL

Ryan Kelly

78

C

Marcellus Johnson

79

OT

Jonathan Allen

93

DT

Javon Hargrave

98

DT

2025 draft class

The Gophers had a quiet 2025 NFL Draft with only five selections, but they were busy in the undrafted free agent market with 20 more signings.

Player

Number

Position

Tai Felton

13

WR

Kobe King

41

CB

Donovan Jackson

74

OL

Gavin Bartholomew

86

TE

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

90

DE

Max Brosmer (UDFA)

12

QB

Dontae Fleming (UDFA)

19

WR

Myles Price (UDFA)

31

WR

Zemaiah Vaughn (UDFA)

34

CB

Keenan Garber (UDFA)

35

CB

Tre Stewart (UDFA)

38

RB

Mishael Powell (UDFA)

40

DB

Bryson Nesbit (UDFA)

46

TE

Ben Yurosek (UDFA)

48

TE

Dorian Mausi (UDFA)

52

LB

Austin Keys (UDFA)

56

LB

Chaz Chambliss (UDFA)

57

LB

Joe Huber (UDFA)

60

OL

Logan Brown (UDFA)

62

OL

Zeke Correll (UDFA)

63

C

Silas Bolden (UDFA)

83

WR

Robert Lewis (UDFA)

85

WR

Oscar Chapman (UDFA)

91

P

Tyler Batty (UDFA)

96

DE

Alexander Williams (UDFA)

99

DL

Veteran changes

There are six veteran Vikings players who will change their jersey numbers for next season. Most notably, wide receiver Jalen Nailor is going from No. 83 to No. 1.

Player

New number

Old number

Jalen Nailor (WR)

1

83

Brett Rypien (QB)

11

19

Ambry Thomas (CB)

23

38

Jay Ward (S)

24

20

Bo Richter (OLB)

54

98

Walter Rouse (OL)

73

78

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

