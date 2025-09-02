Vikings reveal unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game against Bears
The Vikings have revealed their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season ahead of Monday night's opener in Chicago against the Bears. Let's take a look at what stands out.
Offense
Note: starters in bold
QB: J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer
RB: Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott
WR: Justin Jefferson, Tai Felton
WR: Adam Thielen, Jalen Nailor, Myles Price
TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Ben Yurosek
LT: Christian Darrisaw, Justin Skule
LG: Donovan Jackson, Blake Brandel, Joe Huber
C: Ryan Kelly, Michael Jurgens
RG: Will Fries
RT: Brian O'Neill, Walter Rouse
That's technically only 10 starters. Depending on what personnel grouping the Vikings begin the game with, either Nailor or Oliver will presumably be on the field along with that group of 10 — provided Darrisaw (knee) is medically cleared to play. C.J. Ham being on IR means the Vikings will be without their fullback for at least the first four games. Mason is also going to play a lot at RB.
It's notable but unsurprising that the veteran Wentz is listed as QB2 ahead of Brosmer. While the rookie out of Minnesota had an incredible training camp and preseason, the Vikings probably don't want him one snap away from playing just yet. Wentz is now in his second full week of trying to get up to speed with Kevin O'Connell's playbook.
It also should come as no surprise that Thielen is listed as WR2 over Nailor. He's 35 years old, but Thielen remained productive over the past two seasons in Carolina and should be a big immediate part of the Vikings' offense without Jordan Addison. That's why they went out and got him. It'll be interesting to see who the No. 4 receiver is: Felton, Price, or maybe even a practice squad elevation for someone like Tim Jones?
On the offensive line, Skule is presumably the swing tackle and Brandel the swing guard, meaning they'd be the main backup at each spot even if they're only listed once on the depth chart. If Darrisaw doesn't play and Skule starts at LT, Rouse would become the swing tackle.
Defense
OLB: Jonathan Greenard, Chaz Chambliss
DL: Jonathan Allen, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Elijah Williams
DL: Jalen Redmond
DL: Javon Hargrave, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Bo Richter
LB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, Austin Keys
LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Kobe King
CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Dwight McGlothern
CB: Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah
S: Harrison Smith, Jay Ward
S: Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Tavierre Thomas
The defense has 11 listed starters, but there are a few other players expected to see starting-level roles. Those are Jackson, Turner, and Okudah as the No. 3 players at safety, outside linebacker, and cornerback, respectively. Jackson, in particular, could have close to an every-down role, considering how often Brian Flores likes to use three safeties at once. We'll also see other rotational players mix in on the defensive line.
There are no real surprises to note on the defensive depth chart. The big question is whether or not Smith will be available to play as he recovers from a "personal health matter." If he can't go, Jackson would enter a full-time role and guys like Okudah, Ward, and or/Thomas would have to play more. Van Ginkel's health is also worth keeping an eye on.
Special teams
K: Will Reichard
P: Ryan Wright
LS: Andrew DePaola
KR: Tai Felton, Ty Chandler
PR: Myles Price
Barring a change, the Vikings will be sending a pair of rookies onto the field as returners in their NFL debut under the Soldier Field lights. It'll be very interesting to see how Felton fares at kick returner and how Price, an undrafted rookie, does as the lone punt returner. Price showed some electric return ability in the preseason, but the most important element will be making good return decisions and catching the ball cleanly.