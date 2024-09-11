Vikings riding 7-game home winning streak vs. 49ers entering Week 2 matchup
The last time the San Francisco 49ers won a game in Minnesota, George H. W. Bush was president and the top song on the charts was "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston. The year was 1992. MVP Steve Young and the 49ers came into the Metrodome and overcame an early pick-six to defeat Rich Gannon and the Vikings 20-17.
Since then, the Vikings have won seven straight home games against the 49ers, a streak that will be put on the line this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ahead of this exciting Week 2 matchup, in which the defending NFC champions are six-point road favorites, let's take a trip down memory lane with a look at Minnesota's current home winning streak against San Francisco.
Dec 26, 1994: Vikings 21, 49ers 14
Jerry Rice was held to 33 receiving yards and Sean Salisbury picked up one of his five career wins as the Vikings' starting quarterback. John Randle had two sacks and Dewayne Washington returned a fumble for a touchdown. The 49ers fell to 13-3 but went on to win Super Bowl XXIX — their fifth and most recent championship.
October 24, 1999: Vikings 40, 49ers 16
Jeff George threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, Leroy Hoard ran for over 100 yards, and the Vikings cruised to a blowout victory over the 49ers. San Francisco wound up missing the playoffs for the first time since 1991.
September 28, 2003: Vikings 35, 49ers 7
September 27, 2009: Vikings 27, 49ers 24
The famous Greg Lewis game. With just 12 seconds on the clock, Brett Favre evaded a 49ers defender and fired a bullet to Lewis in the back of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. It was the only TD reception Lewis ever had in a Vikings uniform, but it'll be a moment Vikings fans talk about forever. That 2009 season was quite the ride. This win also included the first of five career kick return touchdowns by a rookie named Percy Harvin.
September 23, 2012: Vikings 24, 49ers 13
Christian Ponder threw two touchdowns to Kyle Rudolph and ran for another in an impressive win over a 49ers team that went on to reach the Super Bowl. MVP Adrian Peterson ran for 86 yards and Chad Greenway had a couple sacks for the Vikings.
September 9, 2018: Vikings 24, 49ers 16
Coming off a tough loss in the NFC title game the year prior, the Vikings kicked off the 2018 season with a win that included a pick-six from first-rounder Mike Hughes in his NFL debut. Kirk Cousins also threw a couple touchdown passes to beat the 49ers in their first-ever visit to U.S. Bank Stadium.
October 23, 2023: Vikings 22, 49ers 17
Just last year, the Vikings upset the 5-1 49ers on Monday Night Football behind two Cousins touchdown passes to rookie Jordan Addison and two late Camryn Bynum interceptions against Brock Purdy. The 49ers went on to make their fourth NFC title game in the last five years and fell just short against the Chiefs in overtime in the Super Bowl.
Now, just to be clear, the 49ers have been equally dominant against the Vikings in games in the Bay Area. The Vikings are 1-11 on the road against the 49ers since 1988, including four playoff losses, with just one victory in 2007. But they've been able to defend their home-field advantage in this series, which the 49ers lead all-time 25-24-1.
This Sunday, we'll find out if the Vikings can pull off another upset and extend their home winning streak over SF to eight games.