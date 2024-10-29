Vikings rookie Dallas Turner responds to reporter's questions about playing time
Dallas Turner was only in his second quarter of a regular-season NFL came when he came flying around the edge and jumped onto Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' back for his first career sack.
Turner was on the field for 35 snaps in the season opener. Since then, his snap counts have been 18 against the 49ers, none against the Texans because he missed the game with an injury, 11 versus the Packers, 13 against the Jets, five against the Lions and just three versus the Rams. Is he confused about why he's not on the field more?
"I mean, just, I don't know either," Turner replied Monday when approached by KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson about his limited playing time. "Just working every day in practice, still getting better, still learning from my guys. Whatever works best for the team, I'm not really complaining."
Turner took the high road and reiterated to Wolfson that he's all about the team.
"I mean, any way I can help the team go out there and effect the quarterback, impact the game in any type of way, I'm up for it," Turned said. "Everyday I thank God just to be in the position I am today."
It's a mystery why Turner has seen his playing time reduced.
The easy answer is that the guys ahead of him on the depth chart have been playing well. Jonathan Greenard is one of the best pass rushers in the league, Andrew Van Ginkel has been a menace off the edge and Patrick Jones II got off to a fast start with five sacks in the first four games of the season.
But Jones has gone three straight games without a QB pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
It's not clear if the Vikings will give a bigger role against the Colts this week, but after back-to-back struggles on defense against the Lions and Rams, the Vikings have to answer questions with a strong performance in primetime on Sunday Night Football.