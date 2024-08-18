Vikings rookie Levi Drake Rodriguez continues to shine in preseason action
Seventh-round picks don't typically contribute much as rookies. Vikings defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez looks like he might be one of the exceptions to that norm.
Rodriguez made his presence felt in the middle of Minnesota's defensive line during Saturday's preseason victory against the Browns. He played hard, he played with power, and he was able to shed blocks. Across 30 snaps in Cleveland, he had two run stops and a quarterback hit. That came one week after he recorded a sack in the preseason opener against the Raiders.
"Would bet good (money) that Vikings 7th round DT Levi Drake Rodriguez has a long career in the NFL," CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner posted on X/Twitter, along with a cut-up of highlights from the Browns game as well as his sack against the Raiders. "Can't teach this kind of effort and violence."
The Vikings' scouting staff discovered Rodriguez at FCS school Texas A&M Commerce, they brought him in for a visit, and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was sold enough to draft him with the 232nd overall pick in April.
Even before he ever took the field for the Vikings, there was some buzz surrounding Rodriguez as a prospect. He was named by a prominent analyst as one of the best picks of the seventh round and labeled a "potential sleeper." His unusual journey, notorious work ethic, and lively personality have already made him a fan favorite in Minnesota this offseason.
Most importantly, Rodriguez is proving that he can play. He was a wrecking ball in college (admittedly against lesser competition) and has carried some of that over to his first two NFL preseason games. He plays with violent hands and a motor that never stops running.
Rodriguez seems to be basically a lock to make the 53-man roster. At this point, the better question might be how much he'll see the field as a rookie. In a wide-open Vikings defensive tackle room, he's competing with the likes of Jonah Williams and Jaquelin Roy for a spot in the rotation with Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, and Jerry Tillery.
Keep an eye on No. 50 moving forward. He might be quite a bit more than an ordinary seventh-rounder.