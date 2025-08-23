Vikings safety Josh Metellus called a defensive series in Friday's game
What can't Josh Metellus do?
The Vikings' ultra-versatile, Swiss Army knife defensive back took on a new role during Friday night's preseason finale in Tennessee: coach. Metellus called a series for the Vikings' defense during the second half against the Titans. The result? Two Titans penalties, four actual plays, and a punt.
It's no coincidence that Metellus was the one to get an opportunity like that. The reason he's able to play as many different positions as he does is because of his elite football IQ and his knowledge of how every piece in Brian Flores' defense works together.
"They moved me around the whole defense last year," Metellus said in an interview with CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross. "A lot of it is showing looks to get the offense to think we're doing one thing and playing something else. But shoutout to the coaching staff for being able to trust me to even do stuff like this, they let me call a series today so that was really cool."
It may just be preseason, but it says a lot about the type of player and leader Metellus is that the coaches would entrust him with such a responsibility. As far as the idea of a future coaching career, he said he'd have to get his wife on board first.
"We're trying it out," Metellus said. "Today felt pretty good. I'd have to convince my wife, though, I don't know how she'd feel about all that time being in the building. It felt good to call some plays, have a little bit of power."
Metellus, 27, is one of the leaders and most important players of the Vikings' defense as it enters year three under Flores. He recently received a well-deserved contract extension prior to his sixth season in Minnesota.
Ross also asked Metellus about what it's like to play in such a nuanced, aggressively scheme under Flores.
"It's really fun," he said. "We play a defense where we get to highlight a lot of our skills. We've got a lot of guys who can do a lot of things well. And when you play a defense that gets to highlight that and we all get to do certain things, we all get to move around and play each other's spots and understand what everybody does, it's fun because you go on the tape and everything looks different. Teams are a lot more hesitant. It's always fun playing with Brian Flores because he's an aggressive guy, but it's a lot of method to the madness."