Vikings 7-Round Mock Draft: Violent Defenders and Electric Playmakers

The 2026 NFL Draft is a little over a month away at this point. Free agency, while not particularly eventful for the Vikings, has told us a little more about their needs. So without any further ado, let's dive into a seven-round mock draft for Minnesota.

Trading down in Round 1

The first thing I did in this simulation was make a trade. With a number of intriguing options on the board at 18, I made a deal with the Eagles to move back a few spots and gain some extra draft capital in the middle rounds.

Eagles receive: Rd. 1 (18), Rd. 3 (97)

Vikings receive: Rd. 1 (23), Rd. 3 (68), Rd. 4 (122)

Per the Rich Hill trade chart, that's 325 points of value to the Eagles and 341 points to the Vikings. The team moving up usually has to overpay a little bit to get a deal done, so that works on paper. By moving back five slots in the first round, the Vikings move up almost 30 spots in the third round and add a fourth-round pick as well.

Round 1, Pick 23: Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

Keldric Faulk | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This would be a very interesting selection for Brian Flores and the Vikings. Faulk is generally listed as an edge rusher, and the Vikings don't exactly need another one of those unless they trade Jonathan Greenard. But at 6'6" and 276 pounds, he's not an outside linebacker like Dallas Turner. He's also not a true defensive tackle. Faulk lies somewhere in between. Really, he's a defensive end who can play in either a 4-3 or a 3-4 like the one the Vikings run.

Faulk was more productive as a pass rusher in 2024 (7 sacks, 45 pressures) than he was last season (2 sacks, 30 pressures). He still needs to develop that part of his game. But he also doesn't turn 22 until September, and he's ready to contribute as an edge-setting run defender right away. Faulk is an outstanding athlete who has earned excellent grades against the run for two straight years. He'd bring a lot to the Vikings in terms of versatility, motor, and character, based on the scouting reports.

Round 2, Pick 49: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

Keionte Scott | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Vikings' need at safety will be a glaring one if Harrison Smith retires, but even after signing James Pierre, they could certainly use a young building block at cornerback. The 5'11" Scott is a very fun nickel corner prospect. He was one of the best defensive backs in the country last year after transferring from Auburn. Scott had 13 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 pick-sixes, and 5 passes defended, earning an elite 89.6 PFF grade. He's a great blitzer whose 20 pressures led all cornerbacks in the country by a wide margin, which makes him an easy fit in a Flores scheme. He does turn 25 in August, which isn't ideal, but his talent and mentality are what matters most.

Round 3, Pick 68: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Antonio Williams | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Jalen Nailor gone, the Vikings need to bring in someone who can compete with Tai Felton for the WR3 job. Williams, who was seen chatting with Keenan McCardell at Clemson's Pro Day recently, would be an exciting choice. He had 900 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 and also has 20 carries over the past two seasons. He's a dynamic slot receiver with good hands and YAC juice. He's undersized and has dealt with some injuries, but Williams can really play.

Round 3, Pick 82: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Jake Slaughter | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

At the moment, with the Vikings yet to bring in a replacement for Ryan Kelly, it seems pretty apparent that they plan on drafting a center in the third round to compete with Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens for the job. There are several options who fit in that range of the draft, but Slaughter and Iowa's Logan Jones are two of my favorites. Slaughter consistently earned very strong grades in both run and pass blocking at Florida. He's just a very solid center prospect with the kind of size, athleticism, and experience that teams look for.

Round 4, Pick 122: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson is a player I'd have no problem taking in the third round, so it's a no-brainer if he's still on the board in round four. It's not particularly relevant that he's a Minnesota native, but it makes for a good storyline. What's important is that Johnson averaged nearly 6 yards a carry on high volume last season and has 85 receptions over the past two seasons. Although he isn't a true open-field burner, he shines with vision and elusiveness.

Round 5, Pick 161: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Kaleb Elarms-Orr | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

After three straight offensive additions, let's go back to the defensive side of the ball and snag another big-time run stopper. Elarms-Orr is a highly athletic linebacker who racked up 130 tackles last season, including 11 TFL and 4 sacks. He earned an 89.1 run defense grade and had a missed tackle rate of just seven percent. He's also capable in coverage, even if that's not where he truly shines. Linebacker isn't a true need for the Vikings, but Day 3 is all about finding value and we've done that here.

Round 6, Pick 195: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Cole Wisniewski | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Yes, this is a bit long to wait to draft a safety. But there's still a chance Smith returns and plays a 15th NFL season. And the Vikings are also high on Jay Ward in a contract year alongside Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson. So here's a fun late-round option at the position. Wisniewski spent five years at North Dakota State and was an FCS All American with 8 interceptions in 2023, but he missed all of 2024 due to a foot injury. He spent last season on one of the best defenses in FBS at Texas Tech and did not look out of place, recording 6 TFL and 6 passes defended. He feels like a Brian Flores type of football player. He'll start out on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 234: Kaden Wetjen, RS, Iowa

Kaden Wetjen | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This is one of my favorite late-round prospects in the entire draft. Even though he is basically only a special teams player, Wetjen might not make it to the seventh round. He's very simply the best return specialist in all of college football. Last year, Wetjen averaged nearly 27 yards per punt return (on 21 returns) and took three of them to the house. He also averaged 30 yards per kick return and scored a touchdown in that phase. He had six total return TDs in the last two seasons. Myles Price did some good things for the Vikings as a rookie, but Wetjen is on another level.

Round 7, Pick 235: Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan

Max Bredeson | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player I can't stop taking in the seventh round of draft simulations is Bredeson, the Michigan fullback/tight end hybrid who could be the Vikings' C.J. Ham replacement. He was a bully of a run blocker across four seasons with the Wolverines, whether he was lined up in the backfield or as an inline tight end.

Round 7, Pick 244: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Tyler Onyedim | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At this point in the draft, you're either making specialized picks (like our last two) or throwing darts and trying to find players who can emerge as rotational contributors. Onyedim transferred from Iowa State to A&M and had 8.5 TFL last season. He plays with some violence and athleticism as a three-technique defensive tackle and would only add to the competition in that room for the Vikings.