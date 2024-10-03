Vikings' Sam Darnold named NFC Offensive Player of the Month after 4-0 start
What a spectacular September for Sam Darnold and his new team.
The Vikings are 4-0 and sitting alone atop their conference. Their quarterback, who signed a one-year deal this spring in the hopes of resurrecting his career, was just named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month.
It's a well-deserved honor. Four weeks into this season, Darnold leads the NFL in touchdown passes (11) and passer rating (118.9). He's second in the league in yards per attempt and third in QBR. And Darnold, who has struggled with turnovers throughout his career, has just three interceptions — one where his arm was hit, another that should've been overturned — and no fumbles.
Darnold, 27, is taking full advantage of a fantastic opportunity and is playing the best football of his career. He has a coaching staff, led by Kevin O'Connell, that believes in him. He has the best wide receiver in the league to throw to, among other weapons. He has a good offensive line in front of him. And he's thriving.
It's been one of the best stories of this NFL season so far. The former No. 3 overall pick, who was cemented as a bust over three seasons with the Jets and continued to struggle for two years with the Panthers, has revived his career. It's still early, but Darnold is following in the footsteps of players like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield and re-establishing himself as a quality quarterback who just needed to find the right situation.
Next up on the schedule is a game against the team that drafted him, which Darnold is trying to treat just like any other matchup (outside of the fact that it's in London). It's going to be fun to see if he can keep this up.
It's the first player of the month honor of Darnold's career. He's the first Vikings player to win it since Justin Jefferson in November 2022 and the first Vikings QB to win it since Kirk Cousins in October 2019.