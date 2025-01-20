Vikings select Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson in recent first round mock draft
One of the Vikings' positional needs that shouldn't go overlooked this offseason is at running back, where Aaron Jones and Cam Akers are both free agents. They could certainly look to bring back one or both players, but they could also pursue a long-term solution at that position in April's draft, perhaps as early as the first round.
In a recent mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler, the Vikings do just that, selecting Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson with the 24th overall pick. In this mock, Johnson is the second RB to come off the board, four picks after the Broncos take Boise State star and Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty at No. 20.
"Anyone who watched the Vikings’ playoff collapse to the Rams knows Minnesota needs to address its offensive line in a major way this offseason. But assuming those upgrades come in free agency, the Vikings could look for help at running back here. Jeanty deservedly will command all of the Round 1 running back talk, but Johnson is worthy of landing in the top 32, as well. The Iowa back would be a great fit for Minnesota’s outside-zone scheme, and his impact would help open the passing game."
Johnson had a remarkable breakout season for the Hawkeyes as a junior. He ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Johnson also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two TDs. He got into the end zone at least once in every game and ran for over 160 yards on five different occasions. Johnson isn't Jeanty — who racked up over 2,700 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns in 14 games — but he isn't all that far behind. His burst, vision, and contact balance would make him an excellent fit in Minnesota's offense.
RB may not seem like the most pressing need for the Vikings, but they've really struggled to run the football effectively in the Kevin O'Connell era. Over the last three seasons, they rank 30th in EPA per rush. They were 29th in 2022, 25th in 2023, and 22nd this past season. Part of that falls on O'Connell and the offensive line; even with a very solid season from Jones in 2024, the Vikings only marginally improved the efficiency of their ground game.
Jones just turned 30 and remains a bit of an injury risk despite playing in every game this season. Adding someone like Johnson, in addition to upgrades on the interior of the offensive line, could be what the Vikings need to get their running game over the hump. It doesn't hurt that Johnson (6'0", 225 pounds) is notably bigger than Jones (5'9", 208). That could matter in the low red zone, where the Vikings have had a tough time finishing drives with rushing touchdowns.
