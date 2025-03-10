Vikings sign former UFL safety Bubba Bolden for offseason depth
The Vikings have made their second addition of Day 1 of NFL free agency, but it's not the kind of notable move their fans are hoping for.
They announced that they've signed safety Bubba Bolden, a camp-body type who will look to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad this offseason. He reportedly worked out for Minnesota on Friday, and now he lands a spot on the 90-man offseason roster.
Bolden, 25, has never played a snap in the NFL. He spent three years at Miami after beginning his college career at USC, then went undrafted in 2022. Bolden had stints with the Seahawks and Browns before winding up in the UFL, where he spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas and Birmingham Stallions. It's not totally clear if he ever actually played in UFL games.
Bolden has good size and athleticism for the safety position. The Vikings were already familiar with him, as he competed at their rookie minicamp last offseason. Despite being a football journeyman on the NFL fringe, perhaps he still has a bit of upside. Minnesota had success last year in signing Jalen Redmond, a former UFL defensive tackle.
More significant moves for the Vikings are coming sooner or later.
