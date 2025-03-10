Inside The Vikings

Vikings sign former UFL safety Bubba Bolden for offseason depth

Bolden is a low-level signing, but maybe he still has some upside.

Will Ragatz

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden (DB43) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden (DB43) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings have made their second addition of Day 1 of NFL free agency, but it's not the kind of notable move their fans are hoping for.

They announced that they've signed safety Bubba Bolden, a camp-body type who will look to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad this offseason. He reportedly worked out for Minnesota on Friday, and now he lands a spot on the 90-man offseason roster.

Bolden, 25, has never played a snap in the NFL. He spent three years at Miami after beginning his college career at USC, then went undrafted in 2022. Bolden had stints with the Seahawks and Browns before winding up in the UFL, where he spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas and Birmingham Stallions. It's not totally clear if he ever actually played in UFL games.

Bolden has good size and athleticism for the safety position. The Vikings were already familiar with him, as he competed at their rookie minicamp last offseason. Despite being a football journeyman on the NFL fringe, perhaps he still has a bit of upside. Minnesota had success last year in signing Jalen Redmond, a former UFL defensive tackle.

More significant moves for the Vikings are coming sooner or later.

Recommended articles

feed

Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News