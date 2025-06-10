Vikings sign TE Josh Oliver to three-year contract extension
The Vikings have signed tight end Josh Oliver to a three-year contract extension worth $23.25 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It has a max value of $27.5 million and $19.9 million in total guarantees.
Oliver, 28, was headed into the final year of the three-year, $21 million deal he signed with the Vikings as a free agent in 2023. Adding three new years to his contract now keeps him in Minnesota through the 2028 campaign.
Since signing with the Vikings, Oliver has been a key part of their offense, largely due to his outstanding blocking ability. At 6'5" and 260 pounds, he's a physical run blocker who is big enough to hold up in brief spurts against edge rushers in pass protection when called upon to do so. Oliver's size, strength, and blocking technique make him a major weapon for the Vikings in that phase of the game.
He's also a capable low-usage receiving option. In each of the last two regular seasons, Oliver has caught exactly 22 of his 28 targets. He had 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2023 and improved those numbers to 258 and three last year.
Oliver played 572 offensive snaps last season, earning strong PFF grades for the second year in a row. He also played 126 snaps on special teams and 150 the year before that.
With T.J. Hockenson also under contract for a few more years, the Vikings have their TE duo locked in for the foreseeable future. Both players are crucial to what Kevin O'Connell wants to do on offense and will be important safety blankets for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Oliver was originally a third-round pick by the Jaguars out of San Jose State in 2019. He spent two seasons with the Ravens before signing with Minnesota in '23.
The Vikings have signed Oliver and Andrew Van Ginkel to contract extensions this offseason, leaving Josh Metellus as the lone obvious candidate still without a new deal. They also re-signed Byron Murphy Jr., who came over alongside Oliver in their 2023 free agent class.