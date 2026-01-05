Vikings snap count analysis and notable PFF grades from Packers finale

The Vikings' 2025 season has come to an end. They wrapped up the campaign on a five-game winning streak by beating the Packers' B team on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As we do each week, let's take one last look at the Vikings' snap counts and PFF grades to see what stands out as we head into the offseason.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Packers (out of 67)

LG Donovan Jackson: 67

RG Will Fries: 67

C Michael Jurgens: 67

LT Justin Skule: 67

WR Jordan Addison: 62

RT Brian O'Neill: 58

WR Justin Jefferson: 51

WR Jalen Nailor: 50

QB J.J. McCarthy: 43

TE Josh Oliver: 31

RB Ty Chandler: 29

RB Jordan Mason: 27

TE Ben Yurosek: 26

QB Max Brosmer: 24

TE Ben Sims: 23

FB C.J. Ham: 21

RT Blake Brandel: 11

WR Tai Felton: 9

RT Blake Brandel: 9

RB Zavier Scott: 6

McCarthy left the game after his first pass of the second half, which left Brosmer to finish things. Key starters like O'Neill and Jefferson didn't quite play the entire game, which makes sense given the lack of stakes. With no Aaron Jones, Chandler out-snapped Mason and had only one fewer touch (13 to 14), but yardage was 94-34 in Mason's favor. Yurosek and Sims continued to fill in for T.J. Hockenson at tight end. Ham, in his final NFL game, scored the Vikings' lone touchdown, which was pretty cool.

Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)

1. Yurosek — 90.4

2. Jefferson — 88.8

3. Mason — 73.7

4. Fries — 72.4

5. O'Neill — 70.9

We probably shouldn't put too much stock into these grades, given that they came against a Packers defense playing mostly backups. But Yurosek, an undrafted rookie, looks like a guy who could factor into the Vikings' plans at tight end moving forward. Jefferson had his best game playing with McCarthy, going over 100 yards on the day and 1,000 on the season. Mason forced five missed tackles and was quite efficient on the ground.

The lowest grade by far went to Brosmer, which checks out. He's had a rough time this season.

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Packers (out of 51)

CB Byron Murphy Jr: 51

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 51

LB Blake Cashman: 45

LB Eric Wilson: 45

S Jay Ward: 45

S Harrison Smith: 40

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 38

OLB Dallas Turner: 37

S Theo Jackson: 30

DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 29

DT Jalen Redmond: 27

DT Jonathan Allen: 27

DT Javon Hargrave: 26

DT Taki Taimani: 19

DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 18

LB Ivan Pace Jr: 12

OLB Tyler Batty: 7

OLB Bo Richter: 6

CB Fabian Moreau: 6

OLB Chaz Chambliss: 2

The Vikings played all of their healthy starters for most of this one, which explains how they dominated Clayton Tune and the Packers to the tune (pun intended) of -7 net passing yards. With that said, they also gave some opportunities to an array of young players who could compete for meaningful roles next season.

Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)

1. Van Ginkel — 89.8

2. Murphy — 77.4

3. Jackson — 74.9

4. Rodgers — 74.9

5. Turner — 72.2

Allen finished just off the list 71.6. As usual, Van Ginkel was all over the field with two tackles for loss and two passes defended. It was a good day for the Vikings' secondary, even if they weren't tested much. Murphy had a TFL and Jackson recorded a sack as a blitzer. Turner had two sacks on incredible speed rushes off the edge, one of which also included a forced fumble.

Poor grades went to Rodriguez and Taimani at DT, who got low marks for their run defense.

