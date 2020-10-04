SI.com
Vikings vs. Texans Live Score Updates, Discussion

Will Ragatz

Will the Vikings finally win a game in 2020, or will the nightmarish losing streak continue? Time to find out.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Will's pick: Texans 34, Vikings 24

I can see this game going either way, but there are a few reasons why I'm taking the Texans in this one. I think the extra day of practice is a legitimate factor that shouldn't be overlooked. Also, I think Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense will be excited to face the Vikings after going against tough Steelers and Ravens defenses the past two weeks. Watson and his receivers are positioned well to take advantage of the Vikings' issues in coverage and in creating pressure, and J.J. Watt could have a big day against a leaky interior OL on the other side of the ball. I expect plenty of points.

Last week's pick: Titans 27, Vikings 17. Season record: 2-1

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary throughout the game,

Live Updates

Second Quarter

Vikings 10, ˇTexans 0

12:45: Dan Bailey's 31-yard field goal is good. The Vikings stalled in the red zone but the turnover helps them take a two-score lead.

First Quarter

1:18: Big-time takeaway on special teams for the Vikings. Mike Boone forces the fumble on a punt return and Dan Chisena is there to fall on the ball.

Vikings 7, ˇTexans 0

5:05: Dalvin Cook goes up the middle and into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the year to put the Vikings in the lead. The big play on the Vikings' second drive of the day was a 29-yard pass to Justin Jefferson.

Comments (9)
No. 1-9
Will Ragatz
Will Ragatz

Editor

The Texans seem bad

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

Why didn’t we hold onto Teddy?

NickWill
NickWill

Defense looks good need to capitalize

Kleinsasser40
Kleinsasser40

Irv Smith needs to be a better blocker

Kleinsasser40
Kleinsasser40

Offensive line looking spectacular as usual

NickWill
NickWill

Skol Vikes! Need to get throws out quicker

NickWill
NickWill

Skol Vikes!

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

I love it here. So much positivity towards the Vikings!!

