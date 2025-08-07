Inside The Vikings

Vikings to honor Jim Marshall with No. 70 helmet patch during 2025 season

Marshall, one of the all-time great Vikings, passed away at 87 years old a couple months ago.

The Vikings will have No. 70 patches on their helmet throughout the 2025 season, honoring Jim Marshall.
The Vikings will honor legendary defensive lineman Jim Marshall by sporting a No. 70 patch with his signature on their helmets throughout the 2025 NFL season.

Marshall, one of the greatest players in franchise history, passed away at 87 years old a couple months ago. He played 19 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Vikings and was a key member of the famous 'Purple People Eaters' defensive line. Marshall was the ultimate iron man, setting a league record at the time with 270 consecutive starts. He was also a team captain for 14 years and is undisputedly the greatest captain in franchise history.

"No player in this team's history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie, passion and leadership more than Jim. He was a quiet but effective leader," owner Mark Wilf said last week. "In our minds, he's the greatest captain in NFL history, and there is no question he also belongs in the Hall of Fame for what he accomplished over his 20-year career."

The Vikings are hosting Marshall's family at training camp on Thursday for a celebration of his life and legacy. He'll also be honored as part of Legends Weekend during the Vikings' Week 3 home game against the Bengals.

In recent years, the Vikings have honored Khyree Jackson and legendary former coach Bud Grant with helmet patches.

