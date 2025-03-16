Inside The Vikings

Vikings trade for 49ers running back Jordan Mason

Adam Schefter says he will sign a 2-year deal with Minnesota.

Adam Uren

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) prepares for contact by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
A busy week for the Minnesota Vikings continued Saturday with a trade for San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first announced the trade, with Mason signing a two-year deal with Minnesota on a contract worth $12 million, with $7 million guaranteed.

Mason, who has proved an excellent backup to Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco in recent years, will join a Vikings backfield that includes Aaron Jones, whom the Vikings re-signed to a two-year deal last week.

Schefter says that Minnesota is sending a 2026 6th-round pick and this year's No. 160 pick to the 49ers, receiving Mason and this year's No. 187 pick in return.

It comes just a few days after the Vikings got its 2026 6th-round pick back when they traded guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans. The Texans had been in possession of the Vikings' 6th-rounder from the Cam Akers trade last season.

Mason, 25, rushed for 789 yards last season in San Francisco, scoring 3 touchdowns in 12 games, with his season ending early due to a high-ankle sprain.

ADAM UREN

Adam, raised on the Isle of Man, brings 15 years of experience as a reporter and editor at both regional and national levels in the U.K. and the U.S. In 2014, he moved to Minnesota and joined Bring Me The News, focusing on news coverage for the Twin Cities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and greater Minnesota. Now a co-owner and editor of Bring Me The News, Bring Me The Sports, and Bring Me The Weather, Adam balances his editorial duties with occasional sports writing.

