Vikings trade for 49ers running back Jordan Mason
A busy week for the Minnesota Vikings continued Saturday with a trade for San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason.
ESPN's Adam Schefter first announced the trade, with Mason signing a two-year deal with Minnesota on a contract worth $12 million, with $7 million guaranteed.
Mason, who has proved an excellent backup to Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco in recent years, will join a Vikings backfield that includes Aaron Jones, whom the Vikings re-signed to a two-year deal last week.
Schefter says that Minnesota is sending a 2026 6th-round pick and this year's No. 160 pick to the 49ers, receiving Mason and this year's No. 187 pick in return.
It comes just a few days after the Vikings got its 2026 6th-round pick back when they traded guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans. The Texans had been in possession of the Vikings' 6th-rounder from the Cam Akers trade last season.
Mason, 25, rushed for 789 yards last season in San Francisco, scoring 3 touchdowns in 12 games, with his season ending early due to a high-ankle sprain.