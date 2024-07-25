Vikings training camp recap, Day 2: J.J. McCarthy impresses, another CB injury scare
J.J. McCarthy's second day of Vikings training camp began with a bang on Thursday afternoon. On the very first 11-on-11 rep of the practice, the rookie uncorked a deep ball up the left sideline to third-year receiver Jalen Nailor. It wasn't a perfect throw — Nailor had to adjust a little bit — but it was a completion for a big gain and possible touchdown. An excited McCarthy ran downfield in celebration.
Sam Darnold is still the Vikings' clear-cut QB1 right now, but the biggest takeaway from Day 2 of camp at TCO Performance Center was the performance of McCarthy, the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history. He had an impressive day, making quick decisions and ripping balls with velocity into tight windows. There was a dart to Robert Tonyan over the middle of the field, placed where only the veteran tight end could grab it. That was followed by a sideline throw to Trent Sherfield that McCarthy really had to drive so the cornerback couldn't jump the route. You knew it was the rookie's day when one of his rare poor throws deflected off the hands of CB Jaylin Williams for a tip drill completion to Malik Knowles.
By my very unofficial count, McCarthy was 8 for 9 during team periods, with the lone incompletion being a ball that sailed on him to rookie TE Trey Knox. Again, one of those completions easily could've been an interception, but McCarthy was very sharp for the most part. He's got a strong arm, above-average mobility, and looks to be playing with plenty of confidence. Let's see if he can keep this up.
Here are a couple other observations from Thursday's session in Eagan.
Darnold goes bombs away again
One day after completing two deep balls to Justin Jefferson, Darnold showed off his big arm again by dropping a bomb right into the bucket to Jordan Addison. This one may have been even prettier than yesterday's pair, as Shaq Griffin had solid coverage on Addison. Darnold just put the ball in the perfect spot for a long touchdown.
For the second straight day, Darnold was solid but far from perfect. One of his other highs was a ball he layered with touch to Josh Oliver for a chunk gain, and he also connected with Jefferson a few times. There were a couple misses later on in practice, including a Griffin interception and a ball that was just out of Jefferson's reach. Darnold still feels like the heavy favorite to open the regular season as QB1, but it could potentially get interesting if McCarthy starts stacking days like the one he had on Thursday.
Another CB injury scare
For a moment, it looked like the Vikings may have lost another of their top cornerbacks to a serious injury. Griffin jumped a route for an interception — though to be fair to Darnold, there were flags on the play that may have been on the defense — and then went down while running with the ball. He was evaluated by medical personnel on the sideline and didn't return to practice, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. Griffin was seen walking fine under his own power after practice.
That had to be a "hold your breath" moment for the Vikings after what happened to Mekhi Blackmon on Wednesday. They really cannot afford an injury to Griffin, Byron Murphy Jr., or anyone else in their cornerback room right now.
Other notes
* Aaron Jones looks super quick out there. He could be in line for a big year if — and this is the key — he can stay healthy.
* Akayleb Evans is CB3 in the wake of Blackmon’s injury. He was working with the first-team defense all day. After Griffin left, Duke Shelley slid into the nickel spot and Murphy went out wide. Andrew Booth Jr. also saw at least one first-team rep.
* Some family members and friends of players were in attendance today, as were former Vikings Kyle Rudolph and Matt Birk. The first day where the stands will be filled with fans will be on Saturday.
* Several Vikings players and coaches, including Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores, will be attending Khyree Jackson’s funeral in Maryland on Friday. Other assistant coaches will be leading practice in their absence.